Greater Latrobe School District officials insist that there isn’t a set number of positive coronavirus (COVID-19) cases needed before it has to close schools. That’s largely why buildings are still open though four positive cases have cropped up district-wide since Monday.
“Everybody wants the magic number of when to close,” Greater Latrobe superintendent Dr. Georgia Teppert said during Tuesday’s Committee of the Whole Meeting. “And there is no magic number because every situation is different. You can’t look at other districts and see what they’re doing because each district and case is unique.
“We can assure our families and school community that we have and will continue to complete punctual contact tracing and work in conjunction with the Department of Health to make decisions based on the health, safety and welfare of our entire student body.”
Teppert said, as of Tuesday afternoon, the district had nine positive coronavirus cases since Aug. 31, or 0.3% of the 3,587 students within the district. During the same time period, there were 340, or 9% of the student population that presented COVID-19 symptoms, or a close contact of a positive case, with 6%, or 210 students seen by their primary care physician. There were 99 students, or 3% who took COVID-19 tests.
“I would like to make it very clear that each case is looked at individually,” Teppert said. “We are not looking at a magic number that would shut the schools down because every situation is different.
“We have information when we contact trace pertaining to how the individual contracted the virus, did they contract it in school, did they contract it outside of school, the number of cases from one family. We do contact tracing and contact the health department immediately.”
Since Monday, Greater Latrobe reported one positive case at Latrobe Elementary School and three at the senior high school. From Sept. 27 to Oct. 10, the district had one positive case at Mountain View Elementary. From Sept. 13-26, there were four positive cases, which included three at Latrobe Elementary School and one at the senior high.
“We know that we need to use good judgment and common sense, and look out for the health and safety of our entire school community,” Teppert said. “If there is a substantial number within a group of students, or a building, and we do contact tracing where numerous employees or students may have been exposed, then by all means, we would consider closing.”
The district is also following a model where the number of cases within a 14-day period equal two-to-four students or staff in the same building, or fewer than 5% of students and staff in a building, or multiple school buildings with individual cases who are not household contacts. In that case, during moderate transmission levels within the county, the building would be closed for 5-to-7 days, it would be cleaned and close contacts will quarantine.
“We understand our county positive COVID numbers have been on an increase,” Teppert said. “We will continue to monitor our county COVID positive cases, but we will also closely monitor our individual school buildings and situations that may arise.”
District officials cited 3,199 students enrolled in the brick and mortar setting and 388 online. Students Lauren Bisignani and Emma Fenton reported during the meeting that their peers are happy to be back in school.
“Obviously, we are on this hour-by-hour, and it’s pretty much all-consuming, but our No. 1 goal is to provide the best possible educational opportunities for our students,” Teppert said. “We’re trying to be proactive and stay on top of this. If parents feel uncomfortable, by all means they can attend online.
“We heard loud and clear that our students need to be in a brick and mortar setting, and we’ve seen it with the mental health cases that occurred when students weren’t in a brick and mortar setting. We truly believe that it’s our duty to do everything we possibly can to keep a safe environment and also provide the best learning opportunities for our students.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.