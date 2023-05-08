Greater Latrobe School District kindergarten students from Baggaley, Latrobe and Mountain View elementary schools recently attended an Earth Day Program at Greater Latrobe Senior High School organized by the Senior High Capstone Program, which is led by Capstone and biology teacher Patrick Roberts.
The program was designed to engage students in living organisms. After a brief welcome, students added leaves with their names to a tree and had a snack before beginning stations, which included an animal presentation from the Wild World of Animals, featuring a great horned owl, a sloth, an alligator, scorpion, snake, baby kangaroo and more.
