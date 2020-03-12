Greater Latrobe School District on Wednesday alerted parents and guardians to the district’s preparations for how to continue educating students if the coronavirus pandemic necessitates a school closure.
School officials at Tuesday’s Committee of the Whole meeting referenced plans to alert the public regarding a worst-case scenario and a plan of action if the local community is impacted by the disease.
“It’s about balance, but it’s also about being proactive,” Greater Latrobe superintendent Dr. Georgia Teppert said at the meeting. “So you don’t want to minimize anything, but you don’t want to blow it out of proportion either. You need to be prepared for the worst-case scenario. It’s not to overreact. You just have to be prepared and that’s what we’re trying to do.”
In a letter emailed to district parents and guardians Wednesday, Teppert outlined the district’s preliminary plans in the event of a cononavirus outbreak.
“Although there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus, in western Pennsylvania, the Greater Latrobe School District is preparing for a possible outbreak,” Teppert wrote. “It is important that we communicate with families how the district is preparing to continue educating students in the event of a school closure.
“If a school closure becomes necessary, families will be contacted through our mass notification system that is utilized for weather delays and cancellations. In addition, emails will be sent from teachers to guardians and/or students distributing information for academic assignments. Once the school cancellation is communicated, the first two days of closure will be utilized for teacher planning and preparation. On the third day, teachers will begin communicating instructions for ongoing assignments through email.”
Teppert said those without an active email address registered with the district, or anyone with students who lack internet access from home or a device for completing assignments that are relayed via email should contact the district’s technology office at 724-539-4200, ext. 11105.
“We truly hope that a school closure will not need to occur, however, we want to be proactive by having a plan in place,” Teppert wrote. “We will continue to monitor the situation and communicate any updates.”
Additional cases confirmed Wednesday in eastern Pennsylvania boosted the statewide total to at least 16 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus as of Thursday morning, according to the state Department of Health, which also said dozens of tests were pending.
