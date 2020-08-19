A large amount of new information, released in a month’s time, caused the Greater Latrobe School District to alter its return-to-school plan because of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The new guidelines were shared not just from the state’s Department of Education and Department of Health, but also the school’s local medical team, which consists of pediatricians, primary care physicians and emergency medicine specialists.
Greater Latrobe superintendent Dr. Georgia Teppert said during Tuesday’s regular school board meeting that district administrators, the school solicitor and its local medical team met Monday, regarding updated guidelines released on Aug. 10 and again on Monday afternoon.
The district’s updated plan is posted on its website. School begins Aug. 31 for students in grades 1-6, 7 and 9. School starts for all grades except kindergarten on Sept. 2 and kindergarten starts the following day, on Sept. 3.
“The recommendation is for our elementary students to attend school five days a week in a brick and mortar setting, while we implement a hybrid learning model for our junior and senior high school students,” Teppert said.
Teppert said the move to a hybrid schedule at the junior and senior high is necessitated by ever-changing guidelines from the state’s Department of Education and Health, in addition to local medical research, district officials cited on Tuesday, which shows junior and senior high-aged adolescents have an increased risk of contracting and transmitting the virus to others.
“As a result, these factors do not provide for a five day a week brick and mortar return for junior and senior high school students at this time,” Teppert said.
Teppert added that the elementary school plan has not changed, with parents given the option for their child to attend five days a week in a brick and mortar setting, or participate in full Greater Latrobe-sponsored online instruction.
District officials noted that generally, elementary students tend to require more support and assistance with instruction, in addition to adult supervision throughout the day, potentially creating a hardship on families needing childcare options.
Elementary classrooms and curriculum are naturally designed to support one group of students remaining in one location throughout the day. Keeping classroom groups of students together throughout the school day is viewed by the district as generally manageable, making social distancing easier to plan.
District officials also say secondary students are generally able to complete instructional activities without constant adult support and supervision throughout the day. Secondary curriculum is also specialized based on career pathways, student interests, academic needs and elective options. Thus, secondary students must move throughout the building and mix with much larger groups of individuals throughout the day, and given the dynamics of secondary education, social distancing is more difficult to plan.
Recommended instructional models for returning to school based upon county COVID-19 transmission and infection rates were released. And according to these guidelines, Westmoreland County falls into the moderate range for incidents and positivity rates, meaning the state’s department of health and education recommended a blended, or a full remote learning model for students.
Teppert said that in July, parents received a letter which designated if their child was in the “A” or “B” group for hybrid learning.
Students in group “A” will report to school on Tuesday, Sept. 1, and Wednesday, Sept. 2, in addition to Tuesday, Sept. 8, and Wednesday, Sept. 9. Students in group “B” will report to school on Thursday, Sept. 3, and Friday, Sept. 4, in addition to Thursday, Sept. 10, and Friday, Sept. 11. Beginning with the week of Sept. 14, group “A” students will report on Monday and Tuesday, and group “B” on Thursday and Friday, with Wednesday serving as a day for online remediation and office hours with district teachers.
The hybrid learning model for junior and senior high students will remain in place through Friday, Sept. 25.
“We will continue to monitor all COVID-related information, as well as the ever-changing guidance from the Department of Health and Pennsylvania Department of Education, and make decisions regarding our ongoing instructional model, which will be implemented after Sept. 25, when it will be re-evaluated,” Teppert said.
The state Department of Health issued a requirement this week for all students to wear face coverings at all times while in school, even when social distancing can be achieved. Limited exceptions include when students are eating and drinking, and spaced 6 feet apart; when wearing a face covering creates an unsafe condition, in which to operate equipment or execute a task; or during a 10-minute face covering break when students are spaced 6 feet apart.
The regulations include elementary students and staff to wear face coverings, as well.
“We are asking parents to please encourage and support your child in wearing a face covering while attending school and on the bus, knowing that face covering breaks will be scheduled and permitted throughout the day,” Teppert said.
Teppert added that there were questions pertaining to student drop off and pick-up procedures at district elementary schools with the increased number of parents providing transportation for their children. Elementary building principals will share a video regarding pick-up and drop off transportation procedures during a virtual back-to-school meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26.
The junior and senior high are on the same bell schedule for arrival and dismissal times. A video of drop-off and pick-up procedures are posted on the junior and senior high building websites. There will be another video shared this week regarding specifics pertaining to the implementation of the hybrid model in both buildings.
Teppert asked parents and guardians to complete daily temperature checks prior to coming to school.
“If your child has a temperature of 100.4 or greater, keep your child home and contact your pediatrician or primary care physician,” Teppert said. “If you are unable to complete a temperature check on your child, please alert the building nurse, so your child’s temperature can be checked.”
Teppert also asked parents to check the food services tab under “departments” on the district website regarding information on distribution of meals for online and secondary hybrid students.
“A full explanation of (the GLSD online) model is posted under the ‘our schools’ tab on our website,” Teppert said.
She added that online students will be able to maintain the same class schedule taught by the same district teachers they would experience in a brick and mortar setting.
“Students enrolled will use Google Meet to view their teachers instructing and interact in real time,” Teppert said. “The online program offers synchronous and asynchronous learning for all students.”
Parents were asked to complete a returning student registration form by Aug. 3, indicating brick and mortar or GLSD online instruction. The district noted that 74 students haven’t returned the registration yet. There have been 2,950 parents indicating a return to a brick and mortar setting and 436 online.
“If you have not completed this form, please do so immediately,” Teppert said. “If you have questions, or wish to discuss your child’s choice of return to school further, please contact your building principal by Friday.”
Greater Latrobe officials said last month that students would return full-time to brick and mortar learning this fall, but those plans changed because of state guidelines and local circumstances. The goal has always been to have students back to a brick and mortar setting five days a week for all grade levels.
School officials came to those conclusions based on not just a multitude of international, national and state recommendations regarding the pandemic, but also a team of local Westmoreland County-based medical healthcare experts.
The board granted initial approval and submitted its plan to the state’s department of education in June before making additional revisions last month, and again on Tuesday.
A video will be posted to the district website regarding the information that Teppert shared on Tuesday.
“Please understand that we have worked tirelessly since March 13 to provide the best educational opportunities for our students during this unprecedented time and will continue to do so, as our ultimate goal is to have all GLSD back to school in the brick and mortar setting full time,” Teppert said. “Thank you for your support and understanding in these most difficult times.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.