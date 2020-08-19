The Greater Latrobe School Board appointed Lindsay Scarpo as the district’s new principal at Mountain View Elementary School during Tuesday’s regular meeting.
Scarpo, hired at a salary of $95,500, will take over for Becki Pellis, who was named the district’s Director of Curriculum, Instruction and Technology, as Greater Latrobe realigned administrators and staff in June. Pellis, a 1996 graduate of Greater Latrobe, was hired as Mountain View Elementary School principal in 2011 after spending nine years in the Ligonier Valley School District.
Scarpo has nine years of experience as an Associate Principal at Greensburg Salem’s Amos K. Hutchinson Elementary School.
“I’m thrilled for this opportunity to work at Mountain View and I look forward to getting to know everyone better,” Scarpo said.
Greensburg Salem recently lost two administrators, so Scarpo won’t immediately join Greater Latrobe. Assistant Superintendent Michael Porembka said Scarpo could join Greater Latrobe “in a couple weeks if at all possible.”
“We would take her tomorrow if we could,” Porembka said. “But school districts need to work together. Hopefully, we can meet in the middle.”
Porembka said that Pellis is stretched “pretty thin,” currently doing performing two administrator roles at once. Pellis is helping Scarpo transition to Greater Latrobe, and Porembka said that Jeff Ingel, an assistant principal at the high school, could temporarily work at Mountain View Elementary to have an administrator in the building.
“It will be fine,” Porembka said. “Good things come to those who wait, and she’s worth the wait.”
Scarpo is a Hempfield Area graduate who is learning support and elementary certified, previously serving as an elementary teacher at Amos K. Hutchinson before moving into administration for the last nine years. She earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from California University of Pennsylvania.
“We’re very excited,” Greater Latrobe superintendent Dr. Georgia Teppert said. “We want to get her here and get her rolling. She’s already been working with (Pellis) on transition and we’d love to get her here as soon as we can.”
Porembka said there were 61 initial applicants, narrowed to 17 in the first round of interviews.
“We really placed a premium on any experience, but primarily elementary experience,” Porembka said.
From 17 candidates, the group was narrowed to four finalists, including Scarpo, who came in for a final round of interviews. The finalists gave a writing prompt, and also met for a half hour with four different groups, including parents from Mountain View Elementary, school teachers, special services, administrators and school board members.
Porembka pointed to Scarpo’s desire to lead a building, in addition to her background in learning support and curriculum and initiatives at Amos K. Hutchinson Elementary School.
“Also, the fact that she had experience in the (COVID-19) culture and working as an assistant in the pandemic last year made her a really good fit for us,” Porembka said. “That’s not to discount any of the other candidates, they were all excellent individuals, who were all very highly qualified. But we felt that right now, she was the best person, with the best qualifications to move the building forward.”
In other business the board approved:
- COVID-19-related custodial and medical supplies in the amount of $77,909.60. Items include face shields, face masks, gowns, carpet extractors, floor scrubbers, foam hand sanitizer and wipes;
- Lease agreement between the district and DMJ Transportation for up to one year for temporary parking at Memorial Stadium in the City of Latrobe. If DMJ moves to its new transportation facility sooner, the terms of the lease expires. DMJ will pay the district $1,000 a month during the term of the lease, and it will be solely responsible for snow removal, security and insurances of its vehicles. If Memorial Stadium is being used DMJ will park the buses at the high school;
- Resignation of Richard Baker, custodian; Diane Cavalier, secretary; James Fisher, custodian; Seth Holler, personal care assistant; Megan Loughner, field hockey assistant; Megan Monack, classroom assistant; Heather Thomas, health room assistant; Melinda Woods, personal nurse assistant;
- Woods, health room assistant, $15.75 an hour; Holler, Jada Lecas, Kim Shemansky, Jennifer Simon, DeAnna Thomas all as substitute personal care assistants at $8.50 an hour; Sharon Peretti and Arianna Zomisky as substitute custodians at $9.25 an hour;
- Barbara Bosco ($14.34 an hour), Michaele Brown ($9.80), Hope Fannie ($12.12), Bonnie Hoyle ($10.50), Claudia Lesko ($10.20), Pamela Matsko ($9.80), Kimberly Mills ($9.50), Michele Morrison ($11.84), Lainie Osborne ($10.20), Marilyn Schrum ($11.30), Kasey Semuskie ($9 an hour), Delcina Taylor ($9.50), Margaret Toohey ($14.24), Steven Williams ($9), all as personal care assistants;
- Tenure for Jamie Morrison and Jennifer Albright (senior high), along with Kenneth Khalouf (Baggaley) and Jane Mondock (Latrobe Elementary);
- Fall Sports coaches and salaries, in addition to student activities advisors and salaries;
- Robert Brackney, Christine Fiok, Bill Lane, Michael McElfresh, Sam Pilato, Thomas Spallone, Ryan Walker and John Zalich as school police;
- Substitute rate of pay, including $90 for the first 29 days, $100 for 30 days or more and $120 for 20 consecutive days in the same position;
- Addendums to two student disciplinary matters;
- Flexible instructional days;
- BAYADA Home Health Care agreement for professional services; Ignite Educational Solutions agreement; New Story tuition agreement; St. Vincent College Prevention Projects; An Addendum to the contractual agreement between Pressley Ridge Greensburg and the Greater Latrobe School District;
- Arthur DeMao, eighth-grade, Ligonier Valley as tuition student;
- Tax exonerations, in addition to tax collector Mark Burkardt from uncollected 2019-20 per capita tax, which will be turned over to the delinquent collector;
- School bus van drivers and the pupil transportation schedule;
- Individual transportation contracts for Sheila Albaugh (transporting Lindsay Hollick, senior) and Heather Murphy-Navarre for transporting Grace, eighth grade and Henry, a sophomore;
- Swank Motion Pictures Inc. streaming agreement;
- Substitute teachers including, Sara Amorose (bachelor’s in art), Jacob Ballard (music), Emily Daily (Bachelor’s in English), Kimberly Dowling (Bachelor of Fine Arts, Major Sculpture, Minor Psychology), Lou Downey (business computer information technology, general science, social studies), Marissa Falkosky (grades 5-6, special education), Kenneth Ference (elementary, mid-level science), Amanda Henry (elementary), Lidia Hixson (elementary, special education), Lynette Jacquet (early childhood), Heather Lovas (elementary), Paul Markle (elementary, special education), Hannah Mears (bachelor in journalism, minor in business), Susannah Miller Volpe (English), Abby Mohan (elementary, reading specialist), Megan Monack (bachelor in communication, science), Allison Popelas and Heather Ramsey (grades pk-4), David Ringler (elementary), Brenda Seranko (registered nurse), Zachary Simms (grades 5-6, pk-4), Emily Stevens (grades pk-4, special education), Ryleigh Testa (art), Allan Tustin (business computer information technology, mid-level mathematics), John Vida (social studies), Jessica Williams (STEM), Mary Wilmert (grades pk-4), Jessica Wilson (special education).
