Officials say the Greater Latrobe School District will be returning full-time to brick and mortar learning this fall, but all plans remain fluid based on state guidelines and local circumstances.
School officials came to the conclusion based on not just a multitude of international, national and state recommendations regarding the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but also a team of local Westmoreland County-based medical healthcare experts.
That helped directors, on Tuesday, approve the district’s updated phased school opening health and safety, continuity of education and interscholastic athletic plans for the 2020-21 school year. Board members also authorized administrators to submit the plans to the state department of education and post publicly on the district website.
“It’s very clear from our surveys that were completed by parents and guardians, and hearing public comment at our June 30 meeting, that the vast majority of individuals support and want our students going back to a brick and mortar setting full-time, five days a week this fall,” Greater Latrobe superintendent Dr. Georgia Teppert said.
Directors on Tuesday also approved Teppert to develop a health and safety plan in a form and manner prescribed by the state department of education that ensures a minimum of 180 days of instruction with 900 hours at the elementary level and 990 at the secondary level, employing any combination of in-person, virtual and distance learning as deemed appropriate during the pandemic.
“I cannot stress enough that these plans are fluid,” Teppert said. “As you are aware, they can change and be modified as we continue to receive updates.”
Teppert said that parents and guardians should have received a form, through email, to be completed for returning student registration. The form asks if a child will be returning to the brick and mortar setting or full-time online instruction. It also asks if parents will transport their child to school. Parents can refer to the district website under the “our schools” tab and “GLSD online” for additional information about the online program.
“We ask that the form be completed and submitted no later than Monday, Aug. 3, so administrators and teachers can plan accordingly,” Teppert said.
Teppert said parents can change their mind as to whether or not they want their child to return to in-person or online learning after school begins.
“The decision for how your child will start school needs to be made by Aug. 3 so we can plan accordingly,” Teppert said. “It’s so important to have accurate numbers by Aug. 3 because we have to check every single one of these classrooms to make sure that this works.”
Last month, the board granted initial approval and submitted the plan to the state’s department of education. On Tuesday, directors okayed revisions to the plan and intend to submit them to the state on Wednesday.
Revisions follow the order of the secretary of the state’s department of health requiring universal face coverings released on July 1. Revisions also take into consideration recommendations from the state department of education, which were released on July 16. If the state opts to not allow for in-person learning in the future, the district plans to follow those guidelines and conduct online learning.
“We’ll follow the law,” Teppert said. “Things can change. I appreciate your patience and support as we navigate these unprecedented times.”
District officials have also consulted with local medical experts, who have current information regarding COVID-19, particularly in the Westmoreland County area. Those experts include school board president Dr. Michael Zorch, a retired emergency room physician; Dr. Christina Armanious (Excela Health Diagnostic Associates, Latrobe and Greensburg); Dr. Elizabeth Cutrell (Children’s Community Pediatrics, Mountain View); Dr. William Jenkins (Westmoreland Emergency Medicine Specialist, Frick Hospital); Dr. Jill Kielbiowski (Excela Square Latrobe Primary Care); Dr. Thomas Maroon (Children’s Community Pediatrics, Mountain View), and Dr. Stephen Mills, (Excela Square, Latrobe Primary Care), also a district physician.
Following the board’s June 30 meeting, school officials held a meeting with the local team of medical experts to review the district’s plan.
“We are beyond fortunate to have these individuals assist us and provide suggestions on the safest way possible to return to brick and mortar full time, and to keep us updated on what is occurring pertaining to the coronavirus in our local community,” Teppert said. “That played a lot on the recommendations that were given and some of the revisions that occurred in the plan. At the conclusion of our meeting, the medical experts supported the need for our students to return to a brick and mortar setting, full-time, five days a week.”
“The knowledge of our medical experts, and the fact that seven medical professionals in our community felt safe … a lot of the medical experts, their children go to our schools, and if they say we can do this, we’re going to do everything possible to do it.”
Officials indicated that medical research has displayed that junior and senior high students have an increased risk of contracting and transmitting the virus to others. Additionally, secondary students will be moving throughout the building and they will be in contact with groups of students and teachers throughout the day. Therefore, more strict face covering guidelines for secondary students will be imposed in a classroom setting.
Secondary students will wear face coverings during classroom instruction, but will be provided with “mask-free intervals” throughout the day. These “mask-free intervals” may include times when students are working independently or in large group areas and able to social distance.
In the future, face coverings may be allowed to be removed for secondary students after the district can be reassured that students, while in the classroom can maintain social distancing and the incidence of COVID-19 in the school population does not rise after school starts.
Faculty and staff members who cannot maintain social distancing and/or are required to be in close proximity to students for instruction, therapy or treatment must wear a face covering to limit exposure.
During the state’s yellow phase, all students will be required to wear a face covering on the school bus, in the hallways and other gatherings when unable to social distance 6 feet from others.
Students may remove face coverings when eating, drinking and outdoors while maintaining distance.
Upon entering elementary classrooms, students may remove their face coverings, However, if working in small groups and unable to distance, face coverings must be worn.
District officials couldn’t say on Tuesday whether or not a vaccine would be mandated for students in the future.
“As a public school district, we are required to follow all immunizations set forth by the Department of Health,” said Laurie Golobish, Director of Pupil Services. “We will follow the Department of Health for all vaccination requirements.”
Last month, Teppert stressed that the reopening plans were fluid, and they can change and modify as district officials continue to receive updates. She reiterated last month that the goal was to have students back to a brick and mortar setting five days a week for all grade levels.
A survey was previously sent to parents and guardians soliciting opinions in a variety of topics, including in-person and online instruction, in addition to transportation, mask wearing and more.
“We surveyed our parents and the vast majority of our parents were very clear that they wanted students back in brick and mortar,” Teppert said. “We’re fortunate to have the facilities and large group areas that can accommodate classrooms in larger areas. Before this decision was made, each building principal looked at classrooms, typical enrollment and said that they could make this happen.”
Teaching and learning may occur through face-to-face instruction in the brick and mortar setting if the county remains in the green phase or returns to the yellow phase. Teaching and learning will occur through online instruction if the county returns to the red phase, as dictated by state government regulations.
“As stated during our board meeting on June 30, we have devised a hybrid model if local circumstances dictate the need to move to a more restrictive action,” Teppert said.
During the phased reopening, instruction may occur in-person, or through a combined hybrid online and in-person model. Students could also engage with pre-recorded video lessons, assignments and learning tasks, in addition to learning that happens in real-time, but not at the same physical location. Teachers will be available to assist small groups or individual students, answering questions and providing additional help. Social distancing guidelines, as well as other health and safety guidelines, will be followed.
If a student or staff member displays symptoms of the virus, district officials strongly encourage testing at a medical facility and families or staff members to report results.
Classrooms will be arranged, so that social distancing is achieved to the maximum extent possible. Additionally, regular hand hygiene will be required of all staff and students. Cafeterias will have a reduced number of students and elementary students will eat meals in classrooms, allowing for socialization, while still maintaining distancing. When possible, instruction for physical education classes and recess will be conducted outside and sharing of materials will be discouraged.
Families will have the opportunity to transport their own students, and students using district buses will be encouraged to sit with their household group to maintain social distancing. For families who choose to keep their students at home on a full-time basis, online instruction will be provided.
In the yellow phase, if dictated by severe local circumstances, students will be divided into two equal groups. Group A will attend the physical brick and mortar setting on Monday and Tuesday, while Group B will attend on Thursday and Friday. Wednesday would be a full online instruction day, allowing for district maintenance to perform mid-week additional cleaning and sanitizing. High-touch surfaces will be cleaned on a regular basis and household groups will be kept on the same schedule.
Students with special learning needs, medical needs, limited English proficiency, or other educational needs can attend brick and mortar settings all four days. Students enrolled at Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center (EWCTC) will also have the option to attend the brick and mortar setting all four days in order to participate in hands-on instruction and work towards certification hours in their programs. If a child has a special learning or medical need, parents can contact Golobish.
Activities will be suspended, including field trips, classroom and school visitors, open house, assemblies, parties, parades, concerts, instructional programs from outside groups, PTO volunteer opportunities and more.
Regular attendance will be required of all students, as families will have the option to participate in hybrid or full online instruction model.
“You have to respect every parent’s opinion,” Teppert said. “They might choose not to send their children to brick and mortar right away and wait to see how things go. We would love to have them transition back in, and that’s why we’re offering GLSD online. I value every parent’s opinion and they have the right to choose.”
Also on Tuesday, there were several changes to the athletic program return to play plan.
Any athlete going on vacation in their season of practice or competition must contact the athletic office where an official will explain the return to play protocol to the family.
All athletes must only train with their in-season sport, and at no time should an athlete go to two different team practices, such as in-season girls’ volleyball, and girls’ basketball pre-season. That would hinder tracing abilities if an athlete contacts COVID-19.
Also, the athletic office will assign each team a practice facility for the season. This is being done to isolate where that team of athletes has been. At no time should any athlete ever use more than two facilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.