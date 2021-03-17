The Greater Latrobe School District is projected to receive roughly $1.8 million in aid through the recently passed $1.9 trillion federal COVID-19 relief bill, according to Greater Latrobe Business Administrator Dan Watson.
“It can go towards a whole bunch of costs,” Watson said during Tuesday’s regular school board meeting. That includes offsetting potential loss of revenue, as well as assisting with technology, staffing, busing and more.
Watson said the district has until March 2023 to spend the federal aid. “We don’t have to take any immediate action or have it spent by the end of the year,” he said.
The bill calls for $130 billion in additional help to schools for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.
“I think portions should be set aside for the continued loss of revenue,” Watson said. He added that the federal aid will help when the time comes for preparing the 2021-22 budget. The board must adopt a proposed final budget in May and a final budget by June 30.
In January, the board approved a resolution stating that it will not raise taxes above 3.11 mills this year.
The cost-of-living index is 3%, but the adjusted index for the district is 3.7%, which equates to a maximum millage increase of 3.11 mills, or a little more than $1 million. The value of one mill is $345,000.
Board members voted last June to adopt a $57,085,874 budget that was significantly impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and included a tax increase of 1.75 mills. A 1.75-mill tax increase impacted the average taxpayer by about $47 per year, as the average assessed value of a home within the district was at $26,581.
Last year, the board had the ability to raise taxes a maximum 2.71 mills, which would’ve brought in $934,950 in additional revenue.
Because of the pandemic, the district placed a freeze on all non-essential spending and cut $1,581,920 from its preliminary budget. As a result of the cuts, Greater Latrobe officials recommended a zero-increase to the expenditure side of the budget for the current 2020-21 school year.
As a result of the pandemic, the district also anticipated a loss of $1,143,972 in local and state revenue for the current budget, but officials bridged the gap using a portion of the fund balance and CARES emergency relief funding.
In other business, the school board approved the resignation of athletic director Mark Mears, who is set to retire in August.
Mears previously served as a learning support teacher within the district before he was hired into an administrative role as the director of Child Accounting and Transportation. In 2010, he was tabbed to fill a consolidated role of athletic director and director of transportation.
The board also accepted the resignation of longtime senior high school teachers Patrick Murray, English, and Mark Schrecengost, math.
“I would just like to thank our retirees for their service,” superintendent Dr. Georgia Teppert said, “And Mr. Mears for his years here at Greater Latrobe serving as a teacher, as well as an athletic director and transportation director.”
Added board member Dr. Michael Zorch: “We appreciate all the work you have all done for our school district. Everyone involved are tireless in their efforts to help our students, and that’s a wonderful thing.”
He noted that Murray, a football and track and field coach at Greater Latrobe, encouraged his son to play football as a 10th-grader, which he said had a “tremendous impact on my son’s life.”
The school board also approved revisions to the 2020-21 school calendar and a proposed 2021-2022 school calendar. Teppert said an Act 80 Day originally set for April 30 has been moved to Friday, May 21 — when the school plans for a socially distant prom, set to run from 4 to 10:30 p.m. The prom will take place at Zone 28, which is a 50,000-square-foot entertainment facility located in Harmarville.
Students are slated to return to the classrooms on Monday, Aug. 30, for the first day of the 2021-22 school year.
“Everything is going quite well,” Teppert said. “Our spring break is coming up here shortly. We’re looking forward to beginning our fourth quarter here very shortly, as well.”
Spring break is set for April 1-5.
Teppert also reminded the school board and community of the senior high Drama Club’s spring musical, “Bright Star,” with virtual show dates scheduled for April 23-25. The musical will be professionally recorded. Ticket information will be available at latrobedramaclub.com.
“Even though they are working in small groups, the performance is going to be outstanding,” she said.
Also Tuesday, the school board okayed the Government Accounting Standards Board Statement (GASB No. 75) compliance, which aims to improve accounting and financial reporting by state and local governments for postemployment benefits other than pensions.
Additionally, the school board approved an agreement with with the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit (WIU), as the district, through the WIU, will enter into a three-year agreement with Cisco Systems for purchases of Cisco Secure Equipment (AMP) and Cisco DNS Advantage (Umbrella), effective July 1 through June 30, 2024. The contract is $9,004.50, similar to the district’s previous three-year deal.
Also approved Tuesday:
- Resignation of Beth Lawrence, food service, and Bobbie Kovalcin, softball coach;
- Substitute teachers including Patrick Bradley (English, social studies, special education) and Michael Yandrick with a bachelor’s degree history and a minor in political science with an emergency certification;
- Westmoreland Intermediate Unit general operating budget for July 1 to June 30, 2022;
- Westmoreland County Student Assistance Program agreement for the 2021-2022 school year; Amare Healthcare Medical Staffing Agency agreement, effective Feb. 18, 2021, and agreement between Laura Chartier, Orientation and Mobility Specialist and Greater Latrobe School District for the 2020-21 school year and extended school year services;
- Olivia Carlquist, ninth-grade student from Ligonier Valley, as tuition student for 2021-2022 school year;
- Final adoption and approval of three board policies, the first reading of six board policies and review of two board policies without changes;
- Cathleen Conte Kmecak as classroom assistant, effective April 6, at a $9.50 hourly rate;
- Additional 2020-21 spring sports coaches and salaries, including: Daniel Dominick, assistant JV softball, $2,428; Julia Zickenfoose, assistant junior high softball, $2,328; Courtney Stynchula, assistant junior high boys’ volleyball, $2,069.55. The board also approved volunteer assistant coaches: Paul Snyder, wrestling; Lester Sutton III, softball, and Teko Angelicchio, track.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.