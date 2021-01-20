Starting next week, students within the Greater Latrobe School District will have the opportunity to transition from a remote setting, back to the hybrid learning model at the secondary level and full brick and mortar at the elementary schools.
District superintendent Dr. Georgia Teppert made the recommendation at Tuesday’s regular meeting and the school board approved the change, as officials continue to work through the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Directors, on Dec. 1, switched district students to a full remote instructional model until Jan. 18, taking into account continuity of education in addition to the health and safety of the school community during the holiday season.
“As we continue to navigate this global pandemic, we are aware that students greatly benefit from face-to-face instruction and social interaction, while continuing to build positive relationships with their teachers,” Teppert said. “We will continue to monitor our instructional model and our county COVID data to do our very best to provide brick and mortar instruction for our students, while keeping the health, safety and welfare of the school community as a priority.”
Teppert said that beginning Monday, Jan. 25, all district elementary schools will return to the five days a week, brick and mortar setting. She added that secondary students in grades 7-11 return to the brick and mortar setting in the hybrid model, remaining in their groups of “A” or “B,” which were established earlier this year. Additional information can be accessed on the district website today, Jan. 20.
“In order to improve instructional delivery and communication, there have been modifications made to the previous hybrid model,” Teppert said.
“Parents and students are encouraged to access their child’s building website for information from the building principals, explaining these modifications of the hybrid schedule.”
Teppert added that district seniors can attend in a brick and mortar setting four days per week, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Wednesday will be utilized for credit recovery and additional information will be available on the district website today.
“This will allow the students who are preparing to enter the workforce, military or high education, the opportunity to maximize their final year with Greater Latrobe,” Teppert said.
Students in grades 10 and 11, who attend Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center (EWCTC) can participate in the hybrid model starting Monday. Seniors can also attend EWCTC four days per week.
Teppert added that parents and guardians still have the option to have students participate in full GLSD online instruction, as opposed to the full-time elementary, or hybrid secondary setting. She said the district is assuming that students will remain in the instructional model in which they participated prior to the transition to full remote in early December. Parents or guardians must contact the school office if they would like to change instructional models.
The district’s health and safety committee, which includes board members, administrators and local medical advisors, met Monday to discuss the county’s COVID-19 transmission rate and most appropriate instructional model moving forward. Teppert explained that the district’s decision to extend remote learning until Jan. 18 came to give the committee a full two weeks of post-holiday COVID-19-related data assessment.
“The medical advisors of the health and safety committee reported that Westmoreland County did not experience the post-holiday surge of COVID-19 cases from Christmas and the New Year’s holiday that occurred during the post-Thanksgiving holiday,” Teppert said. “Medical advisors also shared that our transmission and positivity rate has significantly declined and admission rate in hospitals is much lower.”
The district also plans to partner with the Medicine Shoppe in Latrobe within the next week or two to hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for staff members to receive the first dose of the Moderna vaccine, as first reported in the Bulletin this past weekend.
But Teppert reminded residents on Tuesday that the board signed an attestation form in November, ensuring the district follow strict state guidelines. The form was signed to attest, if any face-to-face, brick and mortar instruction would be offered, that districts follow mitigation efforts and school closure recommendations following the identification of virus cases.
“I encourage parents to assist children and older students in wearing appropriate face coverings,” Teppert said. “That’s what’s going to help us remain in school.”
Teppert explained that there’s a new 14-day rolling county for COVID-19 cases at each individual building.
All buildings start at zero and with the first positive COVID-19 case, the case count changes to one and the 14-day window begins. If the district reaches 10 cases at the senior high in 14 days and six cases in the elementary and junior high buildings in the same timeframe, they are required to close, contact trace and clean.
“The recommendation is to close for three-to-seven days unless you can contact trace and clean sooner,” Teppert said. “We have always been able to contact trace immediately, but if we are forced to close because we meet that threshold, schools will need to close minimally for one day prior to re-opening. Once schools are closed, the rolling 14-day period goes back to zero for that building.”
According to its district dashboard, Greater Latrobe currently has two of six cases at Baggaley Elementary School on day 13 of 14 and one of six cases at Mountain View Elementary School on day nine of the cycle.
“There is definitely a chance that we may need to close buildings if we reach that threshold, but our goal would be to contact trace and clean as soon as possible to get our students back to school,” Teppert said. “We were not bound by that threshold before. If we had cases, we could close classrooms, or specific wings of the building, but we are no longer permitted to do that by the attestation order and the mandate that we signed.”
Teppert said the district will have stricter mask mandates and social distancing, though elementary students will receive additional outdoor mask breaks with a recess upon returning to school. District officials hope county COVID-19 numbers continue to decline, so secondary students can eventually return to a full brick and mortar setting. Officials were also initially hesitant to bring all students and staff back at once to prevent having to immediately close a building because of state restrictions if new cases were found.
The board rescheduled its Committee of the Whole session, canceling the meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 9, and moving it a week earlier to Tuesday, Feb. 2, to monitor instructional models and county COVID-19 data.
“I want to stress the importance of mask mandates and social distancing,” said board member Dr. Michael Zorch, a retired emergency room physician, who chairs the health and safety committee.
“It’s imperative that people pay attention to these rules. They’re not there to punish or attack our schools. It’s up to everybody to keep our schools open. If we can get these transmission numbers down in the county, we can open the schools to everybody again and not have to worry about this mandate for closing and cleaning. We highly encourage people to follow the rules until this is over.”
