The Greater Latrobe school board voted during Tuesday’s regular meeting to adopt a $57,085,874 budget that was significantly impacted by the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and includes a tax increase of 1.75 mills.
A 1.75-mill tax increase impacts the average taxpayer by about $47 per year, as the averaged assessed value of a home within the district is at $26,581.
The value of a mill is $345,000 and the district’s millage is now 84 with the 1.75-mill increase, third-lowest in the county. The board had the ability to raise taxes a maximum 2.71 mills, which would’ve brought in $934,950 in additional revenue.
Business Administrator Dan Watson explained that, as a result of the pandemic, the district placed a freeze on all non-essential spending, and cut $1,581,920 from its preliminary budget. As a result of the cuts, Greater Latrobe officials recommended a zero-increase to the expenditure side of the budget for the 2020-21 school year.
As a result of the pandemic, the district is anticipating a loss of $1,143,972 in local and state revenue, as the revenue budget is at $55,941,901, creating the shortfall. To bridge the gap, Watson recommended using 50% — or $230,000 — of CARES Funding, or school emergency relief funding, in addition to 11% — or $310,222 of the district’s fund balance, reducing the budgetary shortfall of the $603,750 tax increase.
“There are a lot of unknowns, that’s one thing I would like to stress,” Watson said. “As much as the state has provided projections, and we’ve done analysis on what our fall collections will look like, there are so many moving factors. So, we have to be prepared to be flexible if things don’t come in the way we anticipate.
“With the team we have here, and our ability to stay flexible, and the fact that we positioned ourselves well financially over the past few years, we’ll be able to absorb any downturn that could occur.”
Greater Latrobe wages increased by $539,390, or 2%, and the PSERS retirement contribution, which is state mandated and not a local decision, went up $222,997, or 3%. The athletic budget also increased $85,223, or 10%.
The maintenance and plant operations line item went up $69,242, or 5%, as Watson noted utilities, repair and maintenance on more than $190 million in capital assets maintained district wide. Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center (EWCTC) tuition went up $62,625, or 4%, and cyber tuition increased by $54,391, or 12%. Tuition rates continue to climb, as cost for a regular education student is $10,259 per year, and special education is $19,404 a year.
“Cyber school is not free to the taxpayer,” Watson said. “Everybody within the community is paying for every student that attends cyber school.”
The district was able to decrease expenditures by $313,855, or 82% in curriculum and development, but Watson said that officials plan to use a portion of state and federal COVID-19 one-time, non-recurring revenue to support those needs.
The debt service also dropped in a one-time reduction by $720,013, or 15%, as debt service payments will remain level until the 2028-29 school year.
“That’s how we get to the net (expenditure) change of zero,” Watson said.
Watson said that local revenue is expected to drop by $1,364,408, or by 4%, all because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“The state is projecting that we will lose $1.7 million in local revenue,” Watson said. “The district has updated figures and trends that reduce those projections.”
Those trends include areas of earned income tax, current and interim real estate tax, real estate transfer tax and investments.
Watson said state funding increased by $220,435, mainly because PSERS, by law, has to provide a subsidy for the line item. But Watson anticipates level funding in all other areas of the state because of COVID-19, resulting in a projected loss of $1,143,973.
To help whittle that $1.1 million deficit, the district received CARES funding of $460,000 for elementary and secondary school emergency relief, in addition to a COVID-19 Disaster Emergency School Health and Safety grant of $370,000.
The use of 50% of the CARES funding — with the rest going towards additional classroom support and technology — in addition to 11% of the fund balance, and the 1.75-mill tax increase, helped bridge the gap. Greater Latrobe’s fund balance as of the most recent audit was $2,712,961, or 4.75% of the district’s operating budget. It’s recommended to use the fund balance for one-time, non-recurring costs because fund balances aren’t automatically replenished from year-to-year. Generally, a stable fund balance is approximately 5% to 8% of a district’s annual operating budget.
“We were proud that we were able to hold the line on expenditures,” Watson said. “We put the focus on there because we had very little control on the revenue side. When EIT isn’t coming in, people aren’t buying and selling homes, and state revenue is down, all of those things impact us.”
Directors also voted on Tuesday to extend the time period for payment of 2020 property taxes because of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The resolution only applies to property taxes for the calendar year of 2020 and cannot be extended or applied to any other year.
Residents can pay 2020 property taxes at a 2% discounted rate by Sept. 30 and at face amount by Nov. 30. All 2020 district property taxes paid after Nov. 30, can be paid without penalty or interest, provided they are paid in full by Dec. 31, 2020. Any 2020 district property tax not paid in full by Dec. 31, 2020, will be subject to penalties and interest historically imposed.
The board also has a property tax rebate program in place with the same eligibility requirements offered by the state, except it’s for property owners only and renters are not eligible.
It includes a household income limit of $35,000, or residents ages 65 or older, widows, or widowers 50 or older, age 18 or more and are permanently disabled. The rebate is 5% of the state amount, for a maximum of $32.50 and would not exceed 100% of the property real estate tax.
“I think the two assistance programs we put in place will go a long way towards helping individuals who are struggling,” Watson said.
Last year, the school board voted to adopt a $57,085,874 budget that included a shortfall of $340,000, requiring a 1-mill tax increase. The tax hike impacted the average taxpayer by about $25 a year. The cost-of-living index that year was 2.3%, or 2.36 mills, which meant the district could have increased taxes a maximum of $802,400.
Two years ago, the final operating budget of $56,066,709 included a shortfall of $170,000, or a half-mill increase, impacting the average taxpayer by $13. The district could have increased taxes a maximum of $850,000 that year.
Three years ago, Greater Latrobe approved a $55.4-million spending plan that had a 1.75-mill tax increase. The board could have increased taxes a maximum of 2.53 mills that year, or about $854,000. Four years ago, Greater Latrobe didn’t raise taxes, and five years ago, the district passed a $53.4-million spending plan that included a tax increase of one mill.
