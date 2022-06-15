While prices on everything from groceries to gas have increased over the past months, one thing taxpayers of the Greater Latrobe School District can take some solace in is they will not be paying more in millage for the upcoming 2022-23 school year.
During Tuesday’s committee of the whole meeting, Dan Watson, business administrator for the district, ran through a presentation of the 2022-23 final operating budget for the district that the board will vote to approve June 21 during its regular meeting.
“I have sat through a bunch of presentations since (composing the proposed budget in May), and the one consistent thing is the state is sitting on a surplus,” Watson said. “They have received a significant amount of money and there are a lot of officials other than Gov. Wolf who are supporting more money being allocated to public education. While they said don’t plan for the full $1.25 billion, it would be reasonable to assume that between $300 million and $500 million, so I have $400 million built in. And what that $400 million does is it bridges that funding shortfall that would have resulted in a 1-mill increase. I feel comfortable with that. There is no guarantee that we are going to receive it... but I feel confident that (the state) will be somewhere in that ballpark, so I am moving forward with that recommendation.”
Watson had to deliver a preliminary proposed budget in May. In that proposed budget, the district was looking at a total revenue projection of $61,234,362, with total expenditures tallying $61,579,362. With the $345,000 difference, the board was mulling over the possibility of having a one-mill increase.
But with the feedback that Watson has received over the past month from the state, he is now proposing the board adopt the final operating budget of $61,650,164 for 2022-23 at next week’s regular school board meeting.
It is with the money coming from the state that the GLSD is looking at a balanced operating budget for the 2022-23 year.
“The feedback I received from the state is that they are sitting in a decent position and that Gov. Wolf with the proposal that he put out in February that there should be support to grant schools additional funding at some level,” Watson said. “The level that they are suggesting is somewhere between $300 million and $500 million and that revenue was enough to get me to a balanced budget.”
Superintendent of Schools Michael Porembka is happy with the idea of a balanced budget and not presenting taxpayers with a millage increase.
“I said from the get-go that we were going to try and get (the millage increase) to zero because I thought this was the year that we could do it,” Porembka said. “Am I happy that we accomplished that goal? Yes. I think it is important for us to do what is right by the taxpayers. It doesn’t mean that it is going to happen every year, but, again, I lean on Mr. Watson. We have these conversations and he thought that this year was the year we could do it. I trust his judgment. I’m happy.”
Porembka also points out that some residents of the district can take advantage of some of the programs available to them to get some money back into their pockets.
“We talk about the homestead/farmstead exclusion and we talk about the tax rebate program,” he said. “For those taxpayers that are out there on a fixed income, not only are they not going to see a tax increase, but they can get $95 back through the homestead/farmstead and another $65, I think it is, through the rebate. It is significant dollars, so I would encourage them to take advantage of those programs.”
Again, the board will vote on approval of the final operating budget for the 2022-23 year at its regular board meeting June 21 at 7 p.m.
