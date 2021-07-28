The Greater Latrobe school board approved the district’s health and safety plan for the 2021-22 school year during a special meeting Tuesday, which includes no requirement for wearing face coverings in school buildings.
The plan, which was approved by a 6-3 vote, will be submitted to the Pennsylvania Department of Education. Board members Dr. Michael Zorch, Cathy Sarraf and Heidi Kozar each cast dissenting votes.
Many of the concerns parents and students may have about the upcoming school year tied to coronavirus (COVID-19) guidance was outlined in a “Frequently Asked Questions” document provided at the meeting and available on the district website at www.glsd.us/.
The district’s scheduled return for in-person instruction is Aug. 30.
Families are encouraged to visit the “COVID-19” tab on the district website for additional information and resources regarding the pandemic and the district’s plan.
Superintendent Dr. Georgia Teppert said the district received notice this month that the state departments of health and education will not be releasing separate state guidance or recommendations for the start of the upcoming school year.
She said they advise school entitles to follow current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance to the “greatest extent possible” when creating policies for its school communities.
Teppert said school officials discussed the course of action after the CDC’s decision Tuesday to change its guidance for schools, recommending everyone over the age of 2 — and not just the unvaccinated — wear masks inside school buildings, following heightened concerns about the coronavirus delta variant.
According to district, face coverings are optional and not required for students and staff inside of school buildings. Masks, because of a federal mandate, are required on public transportation such as school buses.
Board president Eric Hauser praised the district and school directors for their work in continuing education during last school year as the pandemic raged at times. He asked district residents to “trust us” as another year approaches and as virus mitigation efforts continue.
“I think our community is very flexible in changing directions when we need to, and that (includes) flexibility with our administration and our school board,” he said. “... And if the masks are needed, we will put the masks on.”
Zorch, a retired emergency room physician and the district’s health and safety committee chairman, feels masks aren’t needed at the moment but cast a no vote because he didn’t want to go against the CDC’s recommendation.
“They’re trying to protect the community. That’s what the goal is, and that’s what we pay the CDC for — public health,” he said.
“I still believe we don’t need to wear a mask, but I’m not going to go against professional people who are getting paid big money to make these decisions for our community’s health,” he added.
“These kids are going to be fine no matter what we do — they’re not going to die from COVID and they’re not going to die wearing a mask.”
Sarraf expressed a desire to see everyone in the district, teachers and students, wear masks.
“I think our long-term goal is staying in school and I think the way we stay in school is by not spreading the virus,” she said, adding that she’d like to see unvaccinated individuals in the community get their shots, if possible. Kozar agreed with Sarraf’s sentiments.
School director Dr. Rhonda Laughlin, who voted for the health and safety plan, said there is a mental component for students in the current climate beyond simply wearing a mask.
She said her high school-aged daughter has felt “pressure” to wear a mask, and noted that her child expressed concerns that she would be blamed were she to contract the virus and potentially spread it to vulnerable community members.
“I’m just so concerned with the long-term effects of all of this,” Laughlin said. “I just think there’s so much more to this than, ‘Wear a mask’ or ‘Don’t wear a mask.’”
About 20 district residents attended Tuesday’s meeting, but only three spoke before the board.
John Fullmer, a district parent with two children attending Mountain View Elementary, including one with a medical condition viewed as high risk, told school directors that masks should be required for all students.
“For me, it doesn’t feel like we’re putting safety first — it’s like we’re fatigued with this,” he said.
Others in attendance had the opposite viewpoint. Shawn Lazeski, who was two high school-aged children, is strongly against any mask mandate. He cited several personal, political opinions for his stance on masks and also claimed that “developmental stress” is being put on children wearing masks, staying they impair the ability for students to properly communicate and potentially block important signals, such as if a student is having trouble with an in-class task or assignment, between student and teacher. Lazeski’s comments drew loud applause from residents at the meeting.
Other than the hot-button mask topic, Teppert also noted that GLSD online will no longer be available for the 2021-22 school year, but as in prior years, the the eCat Online Academy through the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit may be an option for some students. A meeting with the building principal and school counselor is required before a student will be granted approval for eCat, she noted.
Other highlights of the district’s approved health and safety plan include:
- Coronavirus vaccination is not required for students ages 12 and up, as the the state Department of Health/School Health determines vaccination requirements. Individual school districts do not have the authority to mandate individual vaccinations;
- Students showing symptoms that may be consistent with COVID-19 will be sent home from school and parents/guardians will be asked to consult with a healthcare provider before returning to school;
- Non-vaccinated individuals will be required to quarantine after exposure to a positive case of COVID-19 for 10 days, or for seven days after receiving a negative test on or after day five of the quarantine. The CDC does not require a quarantine for individuals who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19;
- Positive cases of the virus will be tracked by the district and reported to the state Department of Health. The district noted that all cases of COVID-19 that were present in any school building during the infectious period must be reported to the school nurse, building principal, and/or pandemic coordinator within 24 hours of a positive test result. The school nurse or building principal will contact the pandemic coordinator with the contact information of the positive case. The pandemic coordinator will contact the designated PA Department of Health community health nurse within 24 hours to report the case and to receive instructions on the applicable next steps;
- Students/parents will not be asked to disclose or discuss their vaccination status at any time, except if for a legitimate medical reason by the pandemic coordinator, a school nurse or health room assistant in order to help provide medical information related to the student’s immediate treatment or condition;
- The CDC recommends a distance of 3 feet when possible, within school settings. Students may choose to wear a face covering if they are in close proximity to their peers or feel more comfortable with this additional mitigation strategy. Physical distancing of 3 feet may not be possible during certain instructional activities, including small group instruction, labs, cooperative learning or other similar activities;
- At this time, all meals will be served in the cafeteria and students will be permitted to eat in the cafeteria or other designated areas for meals;
- Any student who chooses to wear a face covering may request to take a break in a socially distanced area at any time during the school day;
- Students will be encouraged to bring their own water bottles in order to limit the use of drinking fountains and additional time outside of classrooms;
- Students will be encouraged to practice hand hygiene (hand washing for 20 seconds with soap and water or use of hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol) before and after sharing materials;
- Field trips, job shadowing, and other out of district activities will take place during the 2021-22 school year and will continue to be reviewed on a case-by-case basis. Decisions will be made in accordance with local transmission rates, type of activity, destination/duration and any other factors relevant at that time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.