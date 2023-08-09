The Greater Latrobe School District will be participating in a program that will welcome eight teachers from Austria to teach alongside the district’s teachers for 10 days and will send eight teachers from Greater Latrobe to Austria to teach there.

The board approved the partnership Tuesday at the Committee of the Whole meeting between the district and the American Field Service (AFS) Intercultural Programs International Exchange Organization and Foreign Exchange for the Professional Employee Exchange Program for the 2023-24 school year.

Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.

