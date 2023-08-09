The Greater Latrobe School District will be participating in a program that will welcome eight teachers from Austria to teach alongside the district’s teachers for 10 days and will send eight teachers from Greater Latrobe to Austria to teach there.
The board approved the partnership Tuesday at the Committee of the Whole meeting between the district and the American Field Service (AFS) Intercultural Programs International Exchange Organization and Foreign Exchange for the Professional Employee Exchange Program for the 2023-24 school year.
According to Laurie Havrisko, assistant to the superintendent-student services, the program is being funded through a grant.
“They have a grant-funded opportunity for eight educators from the country of Austria to come to the United States for 10 days to live with our teachers, and come to our school and work alongside them,” said Havrisko.
“In return, our eight teachers who partnered with this organization are able to go to Austria for 10 days to have the same experience.”
AFS is a foreign exchange company that the district has worked with for a number of years.
In addition, the board also approved two foreign exchange students through the Council on International Educational Exchange Program and Foreign Exchange Student and AFS Intercultural Programs International Exchange Organization and Foreign Exchange Student for the 2023-24 school year. One student comes from Spain and the other from France.
In other business, the board approved:
- Tuition students for the 2023-24 school year: Cole Brunton, grade 12 and Stone Brunton, grade 10, both from Ligonier Valley School District;
- Pupil transportation schedule for 2023-24 school year;
- Resignations, support personnel appointments, professional personnel hirings, professional personnel long-term substitute teachers hirings, personal care assistant appointments and substitute teachers hirings for the 2023-24 school year;
- Teacher leader positions and salaries for 2023-24 school year;
- Granting of tenure to Abbey Conrad, Amanda Capasso, Rachel Frye, Rachel Spano, Mollie White and Andrea Territ, effective Aug. 24;
- Chad Kremlin Transportation with a stipend of $5,000 as transportation liaison for 2023-24 school year;
- School police for 2023-24 school year;
- Jody Brahosky to continue as board secretary from July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2027, and
- Rate of pay of $125 for day-to-day substitute and $150 for substitute working 20 consecutive days in the same position for the same teacher, or someone who has committed to being a building substitute.
The following announcements were also made:
- Teacher in-service is Aug. 21-24;
- The seventh-grade parent meeting will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Aug. 16 at the senior high auditorium;
- School begins with a staggered schedule of Aug. 28 for grades 1-6, 7 and 9, Aug. 29 for all grades except kindergarten, and Aug. 30 for kindergarten;
- A meet-and-greet for kindergarten will be held 3:30 to 5 p.m. Aug. 22;
- Back to school nights will be held 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 22 for grades 1, 3 and 5, and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 23 for grades 2, 4 and 6 at all elementary buildings, and
- Junior and senior high open house is from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 6.
The next board meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Aug. 15 at the Center for Student Creativity.
Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.