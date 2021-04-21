The Greater Latrobe School Board at its regular meeting Tuesday approved settlements in a pair of tax assessment appeals involving a townhome complex near Arnold Palmer Regional Airport and an apartment complex near Route 30.
The settlements reduce the district’s property tax revenue for 2020 by about $40,500, Greater Latrobe Business Administrator Dan Watson said.
The school board voted to authorize solicitor Ned Nakles to execute the necessary agreements to settle tax assessment appeals for the Whitney South Townhouses complex and the Briarwood Townhouses apartment complex.
The settlements set the fair market value for the Whitney South Townhouses complex at $6.4 million — its previous 2020 fair market value figure had been nearly $8.95 million — and reduce the Briarwood Townhouses property’s fair market value for 2020 from $3.28 million to $2.15 million.
Watson said the fair market values agreed upon in the settlements reduce the 2020 property tax bills for the Whitney South and Briarwood properties by $28,050 and $12,451, respectively. The settlements also affect previous years’ tax figures for the properties, resulting in a total decrease of $77,429 in revenue for the district. Watson said the school district will dip into its general fund to offset the reduction in tax revenue.
The board also on Tuesday granted its approval to Greater Latrobe’s portion of items regarding planned renovations at the Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center (EWCTC) in Derry Township.
Among those items, the board approved the execution and delivery of a lease between the Eastern Westmoreland Area Vocational-Technical School Authority and the EWCTC’s three sending districts — Greater Latrobe, Derry Area and Ligonier Valley — as well as a motion approving the Eastern Westmoreland Area Vocational-Technical School Authority incurring lease rental debt related to the project.
The renovation project is currently estimated not to exceed $5.85 million. The two-priority plan for building and mechanical renovations on the aging school building ranges from $4.3 million to $5.8 million. EWCTC Administrative Director Todd Weimer previously estimated priority one items at $1.8 million to $2.7 million and all priority two items at $2.4 to $3 million. Priority one items are directly related to the envelope of the building and the safety of students.
“As a (career and technology center), we can’t assume debt,” Weimer said last month. “So, the debt has to be assumed by the authority. The vote of the sending districts will determine whether or not the project moves forward. We’re to the point where, in April, each of the school districts will vote on the resolutions, and the outcome will be that we’re moving forward, assuming debt and starting the building project, or it’s on the shelf.”
The Derry Area and Ligonier Valley school boards each approved resolutions pertaining to the EWCTC renovation project earlier this month.
The renovation project was initially approved last year by the EWCTC Joint Operating Committee, but was temporarily shelved because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The 100,000-square-foot EWCTC building was constructed in 1976 and “is at the end of its useful life cycle.”
A new roof was installed in 2004 and in December 2015, the school underwent a $685,000 HVAC renovation project.
The GL school board also on Tuesday approved the 2021-22 EWCTC operating budget, which totals roughly $4.23 million. Watson said the budget total increased by $1,062 compared to 2020-21. Greater Latrobe’s share for the 2021-22 EWCTC operating budget is $1,614,607 — an increase of $36,472 or 2.31% compared to the current school year, Watson said.
The board also approved the following high school course additions for the 2021-22 school year:
- Freshman Focus: Leader in Me, open to all 9th-graders;
- Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center (EWCTC) Career Exploration, offering 9th-graders interested in a specific career path an opportunity to attend EWCTC for two periods per day;
- Technology Lab I and II, implementing woodworking, power tools, CNC machining and 3D printer technology;
- Home Maintenance, offering instruction on home system repairs and maintenance;
- Exploring Hispanic Foods and Culture, a project-based learning course;
- Graphic Design, a semester course focusing on computer graphic design concepts and technology;
- Cybersecurity, a College In High School course offered in conjunction with St. Vincent College;
- Integrated Studies, a collaboration of the English and Math departments for EWCTC seniors entering the manufacturing field after graduation.
The school board last week heard from teacher leaders at the high school regarding the new courses approved Tuesday, as well as another planned course that was not included in the list approved at the board meeting.
“A Social History of the United States,” a semester-long half-credit social studies course for juniors and seniors was included on the original meeting agenda, but was removed from the list of courses during the motion for approval.
Teacher leader Kara Olecki-Leeper described the course at the board’s Committee of the Whole meeting last week as a survey of groups in American history including but not limited to immigrants, women, African Americans and Native Americans, with emphasis on movements like the Civil Rights Movement and Women’s Suffrage Movement.
Board member Paul McCommons voted against approving the new courses, prompting a clarification from superintendent Dr. Georgia Teppert that “A Social History of the United States,” was not among the courses being voted on for approval.
“More discussion will occur,” about the course, Teppert told the board.
McCommons again said “no” when the board was asked to vote on approving the list of courses following the clarification.
Also during Tuesday’s meeting, the board approved:
- An agreement with Camco Physical and Occupational Therapy, LLC for the 2021-22 school year;
- An agreement with Adelphoi Education Inc. for extended school year and summer programs from June 7 through Aug. 13;
- Adelphoi Education Inc. agreement for the 2021-22 school year;
- Dr. Robert Ketterer Charter School agreement for the 2021-22 school year;
- Affiliation agreements with Seton Hill University, University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg and Indiana University of Pennsylvania for the 2021-22 school year;
- A high school dual credit agreement with Seton Hill University for the 2021-22 school year;
- Approving Hilton Bricker and Logan Jacobina as tuition students for the 2021-22 school year;
- Approving Westmoreland Intermediate Unit Early Intervention lease agreement for one classroom at Latrobe Elementary School the 2021-22 school year at a rate of $750 per month;
- Awarding bids for the 2021-22 school year for audio-visual supplies, custodial supplies, data processing supplies, general school supplies, medical supplies, science supplies and fall sports equipment and supplies;
- Reappointing James Thomas to the Eastern Westmoreland Area Vocational Technical School Authority for a term expiring Dec. 31, 2023;
- Final adoption and approval of board policies regarding discipline of students with disabilities, behavior support, confidentiality of special education student information, extracurricular activities, interscholastic athletics and sudden cardiac arrest;
- A first reading of board policies regarding extracurricular participation by home education students, Title I comparability of services, Family and Medical Leave and school vehicle drivers;
- The resignations of teachers Cynthia Planinsek and Mary Helen Vasinko, confidential secretary Karen Townsend, and custodian Hugh Moximchalk, for retirement purposes, and the resignations of Richard Auman, assistant band director, Daniel Dominick Jr., softball junior varsity assistant coach, and Emily Weyandt (Echard), assistant varsity cheerleading coach;
- Shannon Stopa as a substitute teacher, effective retroactive to April 6, and Gabrielle Lucas and Sarah Takitch as substitute teachers, effective April 21;
- Mary Koluder and Delcina Taylor as substitute secretaries, effective retroactive to April 15 and April 6, respectively;
- Appointing Jessica Kostic as a volunteer lacrosse coach and Todd Baughman as a volunteer baseball coach, retroactive to March 25 and April 12, respectively.
