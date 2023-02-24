HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) on Wednesday announced that it has awarded more than $2.7 million in grant funding to 130 local education agencies (LEA) across the commonwealth to purchase new food service equipment for cafeterias.
Mountain View Elementary School in Greater Latrobe School District benefited from the grant funding with $28,601 for a combination gas oven.
“In order for students to learn, grow, and thrive, they need access to healthy and nutritious meals – both in and out of the classroom,” said Acting Secretary of Education Dr. Khalid N. Mumin. “The food service equipment grants enable schools to have high-functioning equipment and well-equipped cafeterias so that they may better serve hungry minds and bellies each and every day.”
The list of schools receiving food service equipment grants can be found on PDE’s website.
Funding for the grants is made available through the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Grants are awarded to schools that participate in the National School Lunch Program. Schools use the grants to purchase or upgrade equipment such as refrigerators, freezers, stoves and dishwashers.
Healthy meals are an essential component to learning and growing. Every day, more than 1 million children and students receive nutritious meals through federal school nutrition programs, which include the National School Lunch Program, School Breakfast Program, Child and Adult Care Food Program, and Summer Food Service Program.
The Shapiro administration and PDE are committed to ensuring that all children and students have access to healthy meals through state and federal programs and initiatives.
