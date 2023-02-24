HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) on Wednesday announced that it has awarded more than $2.7 million in grant funding to 130 local education agencies (LEA) across the commonwealth to purchase new food service equipment for cafeterias.

Mountain View Elementary School in Greater Latrobe School District benefited from the grant funding with $28,601 for a combination gas oven.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.