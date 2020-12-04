The Greater Latrobe School District (GLSD) Art Conservation Trust’s Annual Art Gala has had still another delay.
For years, it’s drawn enthusiastic support from the community when it was held at Greater Latrobe Senior High School on the first Thursday in November. That was canceled this year because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and tentative plans to stage it online last month have been delayed.
The popular event features food, music, a preview of the art, student docents presenting the student-selected works of art and the excitement of the grand finale when the winners are announced. The next step was for the students to select the final one or two pieces from those winners to add to the student-owned permanent collection.
That’s been going on, in one venue or another, since the Great Depression when the collection was started. In more recent years, the junior high and elementary schools in the Greater Latrobe School District started their own collections.
“But it wasn’t possible to have the gala this year,” said Jessica Golden, director of development and the Center For Student Creativity.
The gala joined a long list of events that have been knocked down by COVID-19. And like countless other organizations’ events, it had to go virtual. Even that was impacted by the uncertainty of the school schedule as students returned, went back to virtual learning and hybrid arrangements, and now they’re out of the actual school at least until January.
“The senior high school students have not voted as of yet,” Golden said. “We were hoping to do it in the week after Thanksgiving, but we had to change that as the students went back online. Our goal is for the voting to happen and for the winners to be announced before Christmas. We really want to continue with our tradition.”
The senior high’s student owned collection began in 1936 when teachers brought paintings from the Associated Artists of Pittsburgh so that students could be exposed to fine art. It was during the Depression when it was unlikely that they could travel to Pittsburgh to see an exhibit. The student body that year raised money to buy the first two pieces to hang in the school.
Over the years students have traditionally voted on a number of contenders and purchased the most popular pieces with money they raise through candy sales, sponsoring the homecoming dance and other fundraisers. They’re also supported by several hundred members of the Latrobe 100 Friends of Art, and other donors.
“The students have not been able to do the fundraisers this year,” Golden said.
The GLSD Art Conservation Trust was founded in 1991 to oversee the art collection and to raise money for its conservation, maintenance and special projects. The volunteer membership includes community leaders, school district administrators and staff and faculty representatives from the school districts.
Teachers Scott Marker and Acacia Houck serve as advisors to student council representatives who select art from three annual juried shows. Those exhibits are sponsored by the Associated Artists of Pittsburgh, the Southwestern Pennsylvania Council For the Arts show at the Southern Allegheny Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley and the Latrobe Art Center’s Mister Fred Rogers Fine Arts Juried Exhibition. There are 15 works under consideration.
The junior high and elementary schools make their selections from the Latrobe Art Center’s show.
“The 2020 acquisition will be the 215th piece of art in the high school’s special art collection,” Golden said.
They often purchase more than one piece, depending on the prices of their tentative selections and how much money is available.
Student docents prepare programs about the art and the artists to present first to the student body, then later to guests at the gala.
“Now the docent presentations were filmed by the high school video and production broadcast class to create a video for the student body,” Golden said. “Then they can vote for their favorite art with an online ballot.”
Guests at the gala have traditionally voted for their favorites, too, just for fun, and they often agree with the student selections. That won’t be happening this year.
“I think that the students were very happy to be in school when they made the selections,” Golden said. “They were happy to be with their peers. And they were jubilant being able to continue with the tradition of the gala. That gave them a sense of normalcy. Their spirits were high.”
Two pieces were selected from the Associated Artists of Pittsburgh. They are “Hindsight” by Heather Heitzenrater and “Past, Present and Future” by Benjamin Thomas.
Four works of art are from the Southwestern Pennsylvania Council for the Arts. They are “Route 982” by Doreen Currie, “Sugar and Spice” by Robert Huckestein, “Great Blue” by Lydia Mack and “Echo” by Michael Swan.
The other pieces are from the Latrobe Art Center show. They are “Going Home” by Pamela Beatty, “Breathe” by Carrie Boerio, “Barefootin’” by Patricia Dickun, “Homestead” by Sue Hrubes, “Cake” by Robert Huckestein, “Southside Slope” by James Kozak, “Boats at Lahaina, Hawaii” by Dipali Rabadiya, “Savannah Diner” by Michael Swan and “Sunrise Return” by Rachel Wheeler.
The virtual gala with the docent presentations, all of the works of art and announced winners is expected to be online later this month. The date and other information will be announced on the school district’s Facebook page or at glsd.us.
