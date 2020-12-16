The Greater Latrobe School Board during its regular meeting on Tuesday approved the addition of a health and safety ad hoc committee to the list of school board committees.
Board member Dr. Michael Zorch, a retired emergency room physician, was selected to chair the health and safety committee, which will recognize increasing and sometimes novel issues facing the district during the last several years relating to safety and health concerns.
“We feel it’s very important during the pandemic,” Greater Latrobe Superintendent Dr. Georgia Teppert said. “And with Dr. Zorch’s medical knowledge and background, and how active he’s been with the pandemic, to lead this committee … he was always interested in school safety and security and he clearly has an interest in this area as we continue to navigate COVID-19.”
District officials already consult with a panel of local medical experts, who have current information regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, particularly in the Westmoreland County area. Teppert said that Zorch frequently speaks with other physicians throughout the area, as well. Members of the district’s new committee have not been appointed yet. Zorch was just approved on Tuesday as the chair.
“Obviously, Dr. Zorch has had input and contact with all other medical personnel throughout the community,” Teppert said. “When we go to make decisions regarding instructional models, or anything we do with the health and safety and welfare of the full community, that’s when we will utilize this committee, get feedback and come to a consensus and a recommendation on what’s best for our school district.”
Greater Latrobe, as a district, is currently in a full remote instructional model until Jan. 18. It’s a decision the board made on Dec. 1 and Teppert said allows the best continuity of education for students, while maintaining health and safety of the entire school community and adhering to state guidelines for travel during the upcoming Christmas season.
Because of Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s limited-time mitigation orders passed last week, Tuesday’s school board meeting was held virtually. Teppert said that Greater Latrobe’s instructional model will be reviewed again at the board’s Committee of the Whole meeting on Jan. 12.
“We’re looking at everything,” Teppert said. “Not only what’s best for the education of students, but also the health, safety and welfare of students, staff and the entire school community.”
Teppert said the past week of virtual learning was smooth, but the district, like others throughout the county, are struggling with teachers in quarantine and substitutes who have to cover their position if regular instructors are unable to teach. There are currently 11 active cases of COVID-19 throughout the district, including five among staff.
“That has been our biggest challenge, being able to fully staff,” Teppert said. “We’ve been able to, but it’s been tight. As far as instruction, I think it’s going rather smooth, but the challenge is the staffing component.”
The district will soon have better air filtration throughout its buildings when students return to full-time learning next year.
Kurt Thomas, the district’s director of operations and planning, informed board members of progress on a previously-approved, district-wide bipolar ionization system installation with Siemens Industry Inc. The system, which costs $443,008, provides a series of air handling units serving five Greater Latrobe buildings that introduces positive and negative ions into the airstream, which are meant to decontaminate the air and space served by the units.
Thomas said he expects the project to be completed by the end of the calendar year, in time for the students’ return to in-person learning. Thomas said about 60% of the work is finished, as the senior high vents are complete, but rooftop units still need work. Mountain View Elementary School units are completed and work at the junior high began a week-and-a-half ago.
“That will help a lot when the kids come back,” Zorch said.
The board also approved its agreement for a school resource officer between the City of Latrobe and the district. Michael Porembka, Greater Latrobe’s assistant superintendent, said that the motion was the district’s standard contract with the city, which needed to be renewed. Robert Daerr works for the City of Latrobe and he’s also the current school resource officer. The district has employed a school resource officer since 2014.
Additionally on Tuesday, the board approved Jeffrey Lewis as an additional school police officer. Porembka explained that the district has a staff of six school police officers and Lewis is an addition to the group.
“He’s a retired state trooper who can give us a few hours every day to help secure our buildings,” Porembka said. “We like to have a number of officers available for after school events. In a pre-pandemic world, we would be having holiday programs and it’s nice to have somebody covering those events. We like to add people who will complement our staff and he was a good fit for us.”
The board on Tuesday also approved an agreement with Unity Township and the Mountain View Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization.
The agreement is in support of Unity Township’s grant to the state Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program for a Mountain View Elementary School playground improvement project. The township would act as a sponsor of the grant through the state’s Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for the purchase and installation of the playground equipment, totaling $165,752. The program requires a 15% cash match — $24,863 — for any requested funding, which will be provided through a separate agreement with the Mountain View Elementary PTO. The district plans to continue to make the playground and all equipment available for use by all township residents, including recreational and educational programs.
Also on Tuesday, the board approved a non-contractual professional employee retirement incentive. The motion stated that the district will provide the retirement incentive to any employee within the bargaining unit who has at least 20 years of service under the Pennsylvania School Employees Retirement System (PSERS) and at least 17 years of service within the district.
The district will pay premiums for hospitalization, dental and vision plans for eight years or until the retiree becomes eligible for Medicare. Employees must submit a letter for retirement purposes by March 31 to take advantage of the incentive.
Business Administrator Dan Watson said the district offered the incentive for two reasons.
“First, we know that we have some budget issues with the impact COVID-19 is having on our local tax collections,” Watson said. “This early retirement incentive could provide us with some budgetary relief.
“In addition to that, the whole COVID-19 teaching environment may not necessarily be suitable for every individual currently staffed here. This will give those individuals an opportunity to potentially move on, which will allow us to restructure our staff, or find individuals who might have a certain skillset that would work better in this environment.”
Resident Sandy Fenton spoke during Tuesday’s meeting on concerns she had regarding high school schedule changes in addition to a reduction in synchronous learning time.
“I understand the board has a tremendous challenge, along with all districts in the surrounding areas in trying to come up with these instructional models,” Fenton said. “I have concerns whether or not we can have a consistent schedule no matter what the board has to decide as far as physical space in which the students are learning. I think that allows for the best consistency in making academic progress and ensuring our kids are on the same academic level as students in other districts.”
Jon Mains, high school principal, said the schedule was changed to 90 minutes of instructional time, featuring fewer transitions for students during the day, less hallway traffic for pandemic safety reasons and an increase in instructional time for teachers. The school day begins at 8:30 a.m. at the high school, a transition to later start times to help the students’ mental health and well-being. Teachers also have the flexibility for an hour of instruction and 30 minutes between each set for planning purposes, in addition to working with students and reaching out to parents.
“We work with teachers, we work with students and a lot of input was sought out to come up with this schedule,” Mains said. “Personally, I think it’s working very well and I think our students are happy with the schedule.”
Fenton also touched on a concern for academic progress for course advancement and prerequisites in the future. She asked how the district plans to reach state-mandated instructional hours.
“In Keystone tested areas like algebra, biology and literature, it’s hard to cut content because we have to cover standards, and we are covering standards in those classes,” Mains said. “We’re putting a premium on the mental health and wellness of our students and faculty and we’re getting the content covered that needs to be covered.”
Mains added that the high school is allowing teachers additional planning time to give students a better classroom product.
“We felt like if we go deeper in the content, students can master it instead of memorizing it for a test to get the grade and move on,” Mains said. “I think it’s going well, but we have to seek additional feedback from students. We’re always looking to make our product better.”
Also on Tuesday, William Brigaman, a district bus driver, asked if wages will be paid during the current time when students are remotely learning. Solicitor Ned Nakles said the district technically doesn’t have an obligation to pay DMJ Transportation because the contract is based on bus runs the company makes. But the district did pay drivers during a period in November when students were in a remote setting.
“We’ve talked about this on a couple of occasions,” Nakles said. “We’ve had discussions with DMJ, but I don’t have an answer (Tuesday) as to what’s going to happen. We’re continuing to monitor the situation and we continue to meet on an ongoing basis with DMJ. That’s on our mind constantly and hopefully, we’ll have answers pretty quickly.”
The board also approved:
- Resignation of Sean Grosso, boys’ lacrosse assistant; Madison Kollar, support services liaison; Margaret Mears, coordinator of transportation and facilities;
- A $5,000 stipend for Laurie Golobish as pandemic coordinator;
- Carole Britton, elementary, emergency certified and Alaina Pecora, business computer information technology, as substitute teachers;
- Robert Brown, Lisa Poponick, Derek Sipe and Carissa Sutter as full-time custodians at $13.08 an hour and Ryan Dillon and Floyd Newill as substitute custodians at $9.25 an hour;
- Lucy Firmet and Kelly Wanichko as winterguard volunteer coaches;
- Dan Hennessy to the Latrobe-GLSD Parks and Recreation Commission for a three-year term ending Dec. 31, 2023;
- Permission to advertise for general school supplies, art, science, paper, custodial, electrical and medical supplies, in addition to fall, winter and spring sports equipment;
- Lesco Federal Credit Union to the 2020-21 designation of depositories;
- Changes to the school calendar.
