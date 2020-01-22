Greater Latrobe School Board directors approved a motion that would grant permission for Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center (EWCTC) Joint Operating Committee (JOC) members to sell a portion of the school’s land to neighboring Derry Township.
The EWCTC building is located on a 54.7-acre property in Derry Township. Greater Latrobe directors on Tuesday agreed to allow school officials to sell a 2.25-acre portion of the land to Derry Township for $11,500. Greater Latrobe is one of three sending schools to EWCTC, joining Derry Area and Ligonier Valley. The JOC approved a memorandum of understanding with the Derry Township Supervisors in September for the stormwater retention pond.
The district on Tuesday executed the agreement to convey the land for release and indemnification with the township, or a hold harmless provision.
Derry Township officials intend to construct a stormwater bioretention pond, utilizing the 2.25-acre piece. The portion of property is an unoccupied wooded area and not currently utilized for educational purposes by EWCTC.
The purpose of the retention pond is to capture and filter stormwater from the Terney Plan of homes, lowering runoff volume and rate control for flows into Sulphur Run, a waterway prone to flooding in the lower reaches of Derry Township and the City of Latrobe.
Derry Township officials came up with preliminary drawings, which include the approximate location of the retention pond and the land necessary for the project. The township also performed a real estate appraisal by Greensburg-based Kent Watson Appraisals for $11,500.
Also on Tuesday, the board approved the settlement of the West Penn Power Company tax appeal.
The motion was to settle the tax assessment appeal filed by West Penn Power Company in the Westmoreland Court of Common Pleas in 2011 reflecting a fair market value of $737,652 for the tax years subject to the appraisal with no refunds or credits owed by the district.
Ryan Cribbs, an attorney with Nakles and Nakles, the district solicitor, said that the property is located along Mission Road and governed by the Pennsylvania Public Utilities Tax Real Estate Tax Assessment, or a PURTA. The state imposes this tax on public utility realty in lieu of local real estate taxes and distributes the local realty tax equivalent to local taxing authorities.
“It’s assessed at a state level and divvied up from what the tax is to different municipalities,” Cribbs said. “They provided us with an assessment for the properties. We’ve looked at it, did our due diligence and found it to be reasonable. We’ve suggested settlement to the board being that it’s a PURTA property and no refund or credit will be owed from the district because all the amounts have been paid into Harrisburg.”
The board also approved:
- Resignation of Lori Thomas, medical assistant, and Ron Zimmerman, girls junior high soccer coach;
- Jacob Ballard (music), Nancy Burford (home economics) and Theresa Williams (health and physical education) as substitute teachers;
- Amanda Newcomer, curriculum and software services assistant, $52,000 per year; Amy Sasson, substitute food service, $8.50 an hour; George Lindsay, custodial, $12.84 an hour;
- Allison Duda, dramatics director, a salary correction at $3,387.35, and Joseph Conrad, musical volunteer;
- Amending the job description for the central receiving and clerical position to include mail delivery responsibilities at $13 an hour;
- Board retreat set for 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 at the senior high Center for Student Creativity;
- Local audit report with a clean opinion — the best opinion the district can have — for the school year ending June 30, 2019, as prepared by Horner, Wible & Terek, PC;
- A 36-month agreement with Direct Energy for the procurement of 30% of natural gas needs at the rate of $2.596 per dekatherm beginning Sept. 1 and ending Aug. 31, 2023. The agreement is an 8.5% decrease over the district’s existing rate, a savings of $17,000 per year;
- Anonymous donation of $2,000 for delinquent food service accounts;
- Change order material credit of $2,792.61 for the roof replacement project at the senior high school;
- Addendum to a contract between the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit and Greater Latrobe to provide Title 1 services to non-public schools through the end of 2019-20 school year;
- Western School of the Deaf services contract;
- New Story tuition agreement for a student;
- Fulcrum Management Solutions Inc. ThoughtExchange service agreement;
- Dr. Robert Ketterer Charter School five-year charter renewal proposal;
- Renewal of the Johnson Controls Fire Protection LP service agreement through Dec. 31;
- Mu Alpha Theta school club with the current advisor as Heather Doyle;
- Board member Susan Mains to serve on the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit Board of Directors effective June 1;
- First reading of nine board policies, including school and classroom practices on harassment, employment practices on harassment, school wellness, federal fiscal compliance, facilities and workplace safety, building security, emergency preparedness and response, relations with law enforcement agencies and school security personnel.
