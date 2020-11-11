The Greater Latrobe School Board, during Tuesday’s regular meeting, approved bond refinancing parameters that is expected to produce significant savings.
Interest rates are currently at an all-time low and the district has bonds from the Latrobe Elementary School building project in 2016, ‘17, and ‘18 grouped together. Scott Shearer of PFM Financial Advisors, LLC said on Tuesday that the 2016 issuance is the most attractive and produce the most level of savings, as opposed to the ones in 2017 and ‘18.
Greater Latrobe Business Administrator Dan Watson said, at the minimum base of 2.5% projected savings, the district would recoup about $204,000. Watson said if the district cashed in on its savings on Tuesday, it would be about 3.29%, or $268,000.
Shearer said the refinance will not extend the district’s debt and interest rates are not locked in yet.
Watson believes if the district realizes the one-time savings of a certain amount or greater, administrators will be given the green light to refinance. If the number comes in less than the certain amount, officials will not go through with the refinance.
“We hope not to get the whole way down to the bottom line,” Watson said. “We hope it’s slightly higher than the $204,000. But we’re saying that if the savings is below that amount, we’re not going to move forward with it.”
The board also approved:
- Tax assessment appear of John Michael Salkovick, reflecting a fair market value for a property of $435,000;
- Resignation of Samuel Demi and Claudine Quinn, custodians;
- Katharine Stallings (bachelor of science in environmental science) and Madison Kollar (bachelors in sociology, minor in psychology) as substitute teachers;
- Lidia Hixson as substitute custodian for $9.25 an hour;
- Sabbatical leave for Annette LaPresti, fourth grade, at Baggaley Elementary School for a half-year for professional development through June 7;
- Memorandum of Understanding between the district and its education association for an employee personnel matter;
- Payment to DMJ Transportation at 90% of the daily rate for days when the district would have been in school because of the coronavirus pandemic;
- BAYADA Home Health Care agreement for professional services;
- Teacher Equity plan for the 2020-21 school year;
- Homestead/Farmstead applications on behalf of the district at a projected cost of 66 cents per application mailed;
- Agreement with Combustion Service and Equipment for boiler master controls for $3,750;
- Advertise bids for maintenance replacement vehicles;
- School clubs, officers and sponsors.
