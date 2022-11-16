Among the Greater Latrobe School District Board of Education approvals during its regular meeting Tuesday was the sixth-grade camping trip at Heritage Reservation at an approximate cost of $165 per student.
Sixth-grade camp is an over 40-year tradition at Greater Latrobe, and one that Superintendent Michael Porembka thinks is an essential part of kids’ school experience.
“I don’t think you could talk to any sixth-grader who wouldn’t tell you what a joyous experience it is in their life,” he said.
Porembka considers the camp “a labor of love” for those coordinators and staff members who organize activities and curriculum, and then sacrifice their time to stay with the kids, too.
“That’s time away from their families,” he said.
Part of the camp’s success is measured by the number of kids who return as counselors.
“Seniors list the camp as one of their most memorable school experiences,” board member Dr. Rhonda Laughlin said.
Because today’s kids are so busy, Laughlin believes the camp’s meal time is only one of the experiences that’s important.
“Kids are so busy today they don’t always have meals together at home, here all three meals are served as a group,” she said.
The importance of the camp was evident during the pandemic.
“The tradition was kept alive through day camps. We did the best we could to patch things together for those couple of years,” Porembka said.
In addition to the camp, the board also approved a five-year agreement with Eastern University for student-teachers and field experience students.
And, the board approved a six-year subscription program with Turf Tank ONE-Robotic Athletic Field painting service at $10,000 per year. The robot will line the athletic fields and save a significant amount of man-hours.
In addition, the board announced the River City Brass and Greater Latrobe students will play together at the Greater Latrobe Senior High School Auditorium Friday, Dec. 16, at 7 p.m. (tickets $30).
It’s not just entertainment, our kids get a learning experience as well,” Porembka said.
Approved resignations included Allison Duda, dramatics director, and Cathleen Kmecak, tennis coach.
Approved substitute teachers included Lara Daigle, Mike Dudurich, Gordon Sapir, Cynthia Taylor and Amanda White.
Approved part-time food service personnel included Alicia Sutton, Anita Ament, Krista Clemens and Cathleen Kmecak.
Approved support personnel supplemental appointments included Daniel Krack as dramatics director.
The board of education also approved:
- Settlement agreement and release with student No. 1 (due process matter);
- Addendum to contract between innesight LLC and GLSD;
- Annual Title I Federal Programs Teacher Equity Plan 2022-2023;
- GLSD waiving late real estate tax penalties, interest, fees and delinquent collection cost for taxpayers who have not received their real estate bill within the first 12 months of purchasing their property in accordance with the Pennsylvania Act 57;
- Tax appeal settlements: #61-14-00-0-082 as recommended by Andrews & Price, LLC;
- Designing Pathways to Competitive Integrated Employment at $45,000,
- Winter sports coaches and salaries.
Future meetings include the:
- WIU Committee meeting Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 7 p.m. at WIU Fort Ligonier Room;
- EWCTC Joint Operating Committee reorganization meeting Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 7 p.m. at EWCTC.
Future dates to remember include:
- Nov. 23 — Thanksgiving break: early dismissal;
- Nov. 24-28 — no school — Thanksgiving break;
- Board meetings: Location — Center for Student Creativity;
- Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 6:30 p.m. (reorganization meeting);
- Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 7 p.m. (committee of the whole meeting),
- Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m. (regular board meeting)
Paul DiMartini can be reached at lb.pauldimartini@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.
