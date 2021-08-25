Despite opposition from some area physicians and a subset of parents, the Greater Latrobe School District is moving forward with a mask-optional policy for students during the 2021-22 school year.
At Tuesday’s regular meeting, the Greater Latrobe school board voted 4-4 to maintain the district’s health and safety plan approved last month, which does not require face coverings inside school buildings. The roll call vote came after school director Heidi Kozar had made a motion earlier in the meeting to amend the plan to mandate masks for elementary school students in grades K-6, which was seconded by Cathy Sarraf.
Kozar, Sarraf, Dr. Michael Zorch and William Palmer voted to amend the plan and require masks for elementary students, while board president Eric Hauser, Dr. Rhonda Laughlin, Susan Mains and Merle Musick voted to maintain the status quo. Board vice president Paul McCommons abstained.
During a special meeting last month, the board approved a mask-optional plan via a 6-3 vote. The district’s scheduled return for in-person instruction is Monday, Aug. 30.
Families are encouraged to visit the “COVID-19” tab on the district website for additional information and resources regarding the pandemic and the district’s plan. Concerns parents and students may have about the upcoming school year tied to coronavirus (COVID-19) guidance is outlined in a “Frequently Asked Questions” document and available on the district website at www.glsd.us/.
While the board eventually decided to keep the health and safety plan as is, the initial motion to amend the mask requirement brought screams of “No!” from some residents in the audience.
Zorch said the district’s health and safety committee met Friday and against his “very strong dissent,” decided that masks would remain optional in school buildings. Citing the opinions of local medical experts, Zorch — a retired emergency room physician — felt the district should have required masks for elementary students at the start of the school year and then reassess if mitigation efforts prove successful at the district and local levels.
“Junior and senior high kids over (age) 12 have the opportunity to be vaccinated. Kids K-6 right now don’t, so they’re our biggest risk,” he said.
At last week’s Committee of the Whole meeting, Dr. Elizabeth Cutrell, a pediatrician at UPMC Children’s Community Pediatrics Mountain View in Unity Township and the mother of a district elementary student, provided the school board with a petition signed by “at least” 12 area physicians imploring the district to reconsider its mask-optional plan.
“These people have begged us — begged me — to please reconsider this policy,” Zorch said of local experts and physicians.
“I don’t have a crystal ball — I don’t know if this gets bad again. I pray that it doesn’t,” he added. “If it gets bad again, we’re going to be in the same position as last year and we could have done something about it with masking. ... I’m hoping and praying we don’t have a disaster.”
Sarraf, who also voted to modify the mask policy, said “kids are so good at being resilient” and pushed for “safety first.”
Some board members, however, had opposing points of view.
Mains felt research on the disease must be done by randomized control trails, which takes time to complete and assess. Laughlin said there is a mental health component to mask-wearing and felt face coverings affect students’ abilities to read social cues, among other issues. Hauser expressed disappointment in Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance regarding masks.
Superintendent Dr. Georgia Teppert said previously that the district received notice that the state departments of health and education will not be releasing separate state guidance or recommendations for the start of the upcoming school year. She said they advise school entitles to follow current CDC guidance to the “greatest extent possible” when creating policies for its school communities.
According to district, face coverings are optional and not required for students and staff inside of school buildings. Masks, because of a federal mandate, are required on public transportation such as school buses.
“I can’t tell you my disappointment in the CDC. To not make a mandate is the easy way out and dumping it on the local community,” Hauser said. “This is a balance between education and health — that’s a decision we never had to make.
“Last year, we had specific guidelines and mandates by the CDC and so forth, This time, we don’t have a mandate ... we will change throughout the year when it is called to do so. I hope both sides are gracious enough to accept that we will do what’s best for our kids.”
Nearly 20 district residents spoke Tuesday during more than an hour of public comments. Many of the parents in attendance wanted families, not the school board, to make decisions regarding mask-wearing. A large majority of those individuals cited social and mental health issues in opposing face coverings in schools.
Several parents, however, pushed for the district to alter the mask policy. One parent, as she left the podium, asked the board “What would Mr. Rogers do?”
Rachel Little was among three Greater Latrobe girls’ lacrosse players to speak at the meeting, and said a recent mask-less scrimmage and postgame handshake with an opposing team brought a small sense of normalcy that she had missed.
“I truly missed that, and I missed seeing my friends and not have something covering your face,” she told the board. “COVID really took a took a toll on my mental health and my athletic career in my mind, and I don’t want to go through that again.”
In other business at Tuesday’s meeting, the board approved:
- Tax appeal settlements for five parcels, as recommended by Andrews & Price LLC;
- Year end 2020-21 budget transfers;
- Disposal of 1998 Chevrolet C3500 RWD for scrap costs;
- Renewal of elevator service contract with Eastern Elevator Service and Sales Company;
- Quotes for replacement of capital equipment;
- Quotes and/or bids for 2021 capital improvement projects;
- Bids for winter sports equipment;
- DMJ Transportation list of school bus/van drivers for 2021-22;
- Pupil transportation schedule for 2021-22;
- Individual transportation contracts for the 2021-22 school year;
- St. Francis University cooperative agreement for the 2021-22 school year;
- St. Vincent College affiliation agreement for five years, from July 1, 2021, through June 20, 2026;
- Bayed Home Health Care agreement for professional services for the 2020-21 school year;
- Ignite Educational Solutions agreement for the 2021-22 school year;
- Addendum to the contractual agreement between the district and Pressley Ridge Greensburg for the 2021-22 school year;
- Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf extended school year program from the period of July 6, 2021, through July 23, 2021;]
- Paula Teacher contract agreement for the 2021-22 school year;
- St. Vincent College Prevention Project service delivery letter of agreement and service delivery agreement fees, both for 2021-22;
- AIU Services agreement and special education addendum for the 2021-22 school year;
- Memorandum of understanding between the district and the Private Industry Council of Westmoreland/Fayette Inc., operating there Pre-K Counts program at Latrobe Elementary School;
- Hunter Wellek (grade one, Derry Area) as a tuition student;
- Pennsylvania Youth Survey distribution for the 2021-22 school year;
- Emergency instructional time template for 2021-22 school year;
- Innersight professional therapy services agreement for the 2021-22 school year;
- The intent to adopt these policies at next month’s regular meeting, related to electronic signatures/records, misuse of computers and electronic resources, district social media and volunteers;
- Resignations of Shannon Ulishney as payroll manager, effective Sept. 2, and Kenneth Ference as classroom assistant, effective Aug, 23;
- Support personnel hires, including: Tyler Gustafson as assistant athletic director at a salary of $40,000 per year, effective Aug. 25; Sarah Kalp, Danielle Lingis and Allie Fumea as classroom assistants at $13 per hour, effective Aug. 23, and Cari Lemasters and Jessica Berry as substitute food service workers at $9.50 per hour, as needed;
- Stephanie Calabrace, Allie Fumea, Ryan Rick, Brenda Russell and Cheryl Thomson as substitute teachers;
- Veronica Moore as a junior high volunteer assistant cheerleader coach, effective Aug. 25;
- To provide Laurie Havrisko a $1,000 pandemic coordinator stipend for the 2021-22 school year.
