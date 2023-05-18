The Greater Latrobe School Board passed its proposed final budget Wednesday for the 2023-24 school year, but it comes with a slight tax hike for property owners in the district.
While the proposed $64,591,332 spending plan was approved, not every school director could sign off on the tax increase.
Director Andrew Repko complained that the 3-mill tax increase would equate to another $81 for the average taxpayer, and for some that’s significant. He also believes a tax increase shouldn’t be the answer every year.
“It should be a last resort, not the first resort,” said Repko, who was the lone dissenting vote for the budget.
Fellow director Dr. Rhonda Laughlin pointed out that the budget isn’t final. And, while school directors can tweak numbers later, they can’t be increased; for that reason, Laughlin said she believes the board needed to pass the proposed budget it did.
Director Michael Zorch said since he’s been involved with the school district, this board has always valued transparency. He also said the board has been precise when discussing finances and there are never any surprises. He also believes if something benefits the students, it’s worth raising taxes.
“We’re not asking our taxpayers to do anything beyond what we need,” he added.
In addition, Zorch said Greater Latrobe has become one of the leading school districts in the county because it is doing things for students that other school districts don’t and that comes at a price.
While Greater Latrobe didn’t need a tax increase last year, school board members stressed this budget is a blueprint, but that blueprint can change if, for example, the district is able to receive additional state funding or cut in some areas.
Other issues also are affecting the budget, according to Business Administrator Dan Watson, like rising costs from the Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center, to which Greater Latrobe contributes 50% of its budget. Other issues include rising costs for safety and security initiatives and the facilities master plan study, which the district will need funding to cover.
Board President Eric Hauser, who participated in the meeting via telephone, also defended the way the district treats taxpayers.
“We have never in the history of this school district taken advantage of our taxpayers,” Hauser said. “We are always fiscally responsible.”
In addition, school board member Heidi Kozar and Superintendent Michael Porembka reminded of programs that exist to help vulnerable taxpayers and other initiatives through the Greater Latrobe Partners in Education Foundation.
Kozar spoke about the school district’s tax rebate program, which was approved earlier in the meeting for the 2023-24 school year. The program offers property tax rebates to eligible senior citizens, widows, widowers and disabled persons on fixed or limited incomes.
Porembka said the GLPIEF provides funding for programs and initiatives every year, therefore passing savings along to the district’s taxpayers. There is an emergency fund for students in need of help, scholarships and other programs available thanks to this foundation. According to Porembka, it provides $1.6 million in funding for initiatives and that number will increase by $200,000 this year.
Some of the budget voted on by school directors will go to assist the district with replacing the 19 educators lost to retirement after this school year. The school board approved the first five new hires to begin to replace those teachers, including:
- Laura Aston, secondary mathematics/science teacher for junior high;
- Allie Fumea, special education emotional support teacher, Latrobe Elementary School;
- Lynette Jacques, elementary teacher, Baggaley Elementary;
- Megan Jarnot, elementary teacher, Mountain View Elementary, and
- Sarah Kalp, special education teacher.
All have start dates of Aug. 21.
Meanwhile, the proposed final budget will be advertised prior to its final adoption by June 30. A copy of the budget is available for inspection at the Central Administration Office.
