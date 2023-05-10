The Greater Latrobe School Board announced its proposed final budget for 2023-24 at Tuesday’s meeting.
The total revenue projection for the next year is $63,555,519, which is an increase over the last year.
“We are looking at a total budget of $64.5 million dollars,” Dan Watson, business administrator, said.
“What I was trying to highlight is some more significant areas of increase are to support the EWCTC operations, which is a good thing. As well as safety and security, which we’ve invested in the school district. And we entered into that facility’s master planning and vision study, you may have heard us talk over the last several months SHP is who we are contracted with. They came in and did a bunch of presentations. Basically what came of that is our community advisory team is one of the committees that came forward with a recommendation that we needed $187 million dollars worth of renovations and to do that we need to increase our annual debt service lineup by about $500,000 some dollars, so when we are looking at the shortfall I would say those three areas are basically the rationale for where we are at today.”
But Watson is looking to get some help from the state. “With all that said, I mentioned that 25% of what Gov. Shapiro proposed for basic education funding, I’m hoping that bump that anticipated funding level up closer to 50%,” he said. “So I still have some time to reach out and learn a little more about what the plan is,” he stated.
According to Watson the district is seeing an increase its revenue.
“Our expenditures are going up by $2.9 million, which is about 4.75%,” Watson said. “Where we trended at we are significantly higher than the trend. And the reason I did it that way is I wanted individuals to know that we normally trend at this level, but we are so much above it this year because of those three areas I highlighted, EWCTC, safety and security and facilities master planning and vision study, so if the board wants to continue with these initiatives that is why the increase is so much higher. But, we also realize a larger increase in our revenue and this is why we are only about a million dollars short right now.”
The Greater Latrobe School Board will hold its regular meeting 7 p.m. May 17 to approve the budget.
Michael Allshouse can be reached at lb.sports@verizon.net or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.
