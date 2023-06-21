The Greater Latrobe School Board narrowly adopted its final 2023-24 spending plan Tuesday by a 5-4 margin.
The budget includes $64 million in expenditures and a tax increase of 3 mills, bringing the millage to 88 mills, or an assessed valuation of $88 per $1,000 of assessed valuation of all property in the district.
That millage increase was one of the reasons one school board member couldn’t vote for the budget.
“I am friends with a lot of young taxpayers…many expressed the school district taxes are a big concern for them when moving or starting to lay down their foundation in any community,” said Merle D. Musick. “I don’t want to lose our best and brightest.”
Fellow board member Dr. Rhonda Laughlin took issue with the number of board members who voted no for the budget.
“Everybody certainly on the school board has a right to vote and vote their conscience, but other than Mr. Repko, none of the other three no’s has voted no against any expenditures that we voted on, nor have they brought up at any of the meetings dissatisfaction with the millage or the budget or brought up areas they would like reduced or cut,” said Laughlin. “So, while I commend anyone for voting their heart, I think their responsibility would’ve been before the vote (Tuesday) to bring up their displeasure.”
Andrew Repko, who participated in the meeting via telephone and did vote no for the budget and tax increase, has been vocal at earlier meetings on his disapproval of the tax increase.
In addition to Musick and Repko, Paul McCommons and Merle L. Musick also voted against both the budget and tax increase. However, Eric Hauser, Heidi Kozar, Laughlin, Susan Mains and Michael Zorch voted for the budget and tax increase, passing it with five votes.
Per the state, the school district is required to pass a budget by the June 30 deadline.
Greater Latrobe School District Superintendent Michael Porembka was pleased that the budget was passed and that consideration was given to the future of the district’s buildings.
“Part of that tax increase goes to future development in the district,” said Porembka. “No matter what we do – whether we maintain, renovate or rebuild – it’s going to cost money.”
Also at the meeting, the school board finalized the hiring of 13 educators, many of whom were in attendance at the meeting. They included:
- Michael Denimarck, junior high, health and physical education;
- Raven Depilka, junior high, unified arts;
- Bethany Havrilla, LES, elementary;
- Raven Hrtyanski, LES, elementary;
- Mackenzie Livingston, senior high, health and physical education;
- Marisa Brown, LES, reading specialist;
- Sarah Takitch, Baggaley, elementary;
- Morgan Taylor, Mountain View, elementary;
- Brett Vallorani, LES, elementary;
- Amanda White, LES, elementary;
- Kennedy Rodgers, senior high, family consumer science;
- Samantha Gwynn, senior high, Spanish, and
- Angela Selembo, senior high, counselor.
