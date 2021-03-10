The countdown is on for Greater Latrobe athletic director Mark Mears.
What started as a lighthearted joke in the Greater Latrobe athletic office is quickly counting down to reality, as the Greater Latrobe School Board is expected to approve Mears’ resignation because of retirement at next Tuesday’s regular meeting.
Mears, who has served the district for 31 years, will turn 55 on Aug. 5. When Mears turned 54 last August, athletic department co-workers affectionately placed a countdown to his 55th birthday and eventual retirement in the athletic office that has now dipped below 150 days.
“We started it as a joke, but the closer it gets, the more you start thinking about it and you start reflecting on some things,” Mears said. “I think the thing that has been great for me and my career is that I’ve always worked under great principals, great school boards and great administrators, and that helps because I’ve always been supported. When you feel supported, it’s so much easier to do things than when you’re fearful because you’re going to get backlash.”
Mears’ final year as athletic director has been anything but easy thanks to the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“This year, honestly, has really changed athletics, and it has forced us to ramp up our game because it’s wristbands for every game and limited, or no fans,” Mears said.
“There was no coasting this year. It was all hands on deck. But it was an interesting challenge, and I don’t know if we’ll ever face a harder challenge in athletics.”
Mears was previously a learning support teacher within the district before he was hired into an administrative role as the director of Child Accounting and Transportation in July 2007. In March 2010, Mears was tabbed to fill a consolidated role of athletic director and director of transportation during an administration re-alignment shakeup.
Mears said that he wanted to give advance notice before stepping down.
“Sometimes, you know in your heart when it’s time,” Mears said. “Doing transportation and athletics, you want to do your job right. I never wanted to be that person who came to work and just sat there. I wanted to do what was right for the kids and parents who live here.
“I didn’t want to just get to June 30 and say that I’m done. This district has been wonderful to me for 31-plus years, so I felt I owed it to them to be up front.”
Mears said that Chad Krehlik, Assistant Principal at the high school, is currently overseeing the transportation department, while Zac Heide has served as the district’s athletic administrative assistant for the last four years.
“The transportation was a smooth transition, but athletics-wise, it’s going to be busier and tougher,” Mears said. “The fact that I’m here through the summer would probably allow (the school board) to put someone in place and I can mentor them for three or four months. That would be the ultimate transition because I could show them everything.
“Normally, when you have these transitions, it’s someone brand new, but that’s not necessarily the case here because my assistant, Zac, has been here for four years. He knows exactly what gets done and I think that makes the process a lot simpler.”
Mears and his wife Mary have three children, Tyler, Hannah and Brock. Mears looks forward to traveling during his retirement, including going out west and hunting.
Mears is also excited to coach varsity wrestling at Greater Latrobe full-time, a job he’s had to balance while performing his athletic director and transportation duties within the district. His youngest son, Brock, plans to wrestle in eighth grade next year. Mears served as the athletic director at Greater Latrobe when his son Tyler and daughter Hannah participated in district athletics.
“I enjoyed watching my two kids play six sports as an athletic director,” Mears said. “That’s a memory I was glad to be able to do.”
Mears, the Wildcats’ current wrestling coach, was an assistant at the varsity level and a junior high head coach at Greater Latrobe from 1991-98 and 98-2000, prior to landing the top job at Mount Pleasant Area where he flourished. He carried a 24-1 record, as Greater Latrobe was ranked the top junior high team in 1999-2000 by the Pennsylvania Wrestling News.
“That was pretty memorable to have a team like that,” Mears said. “It was cool to be part of that.”
Mears was also the athletic director at Greater Latrobe when the district completed an estimated $10 million athletic complex in 2014, another career highlight.
The complex has hosted a number of significant events in the last seven years, including Arnold Palmer’s 85th birthday celebration, a couple Pittsburgh Steeler practices, PIAA state athletic competitions, and a WPIAL football playoff game, in addition to district practices, games, graduation and more. The state-of-the-art complex features two artificial turf fields, a field house, press box and bleachers that hold 2,000 spectators, among other amenities for district students and community members.
“To be part of that design process for something in the community that is used by everybody was amazing,” Mears said. “I tell people that the sports complex is the best thing we did for the community and for our athletic programs.”
Mears is also proud of his relationship with the Pittsburgh Steelers and how the district built up the team’s “Friday Night Lights” annual training camp practices held at Latrobe’s Memorial Stadium. The practice has taken place 10 of the last 11 years – it wasn’t held last August because of the pandemic – and during the last five years, the event has raised about $20,000 annually and more than $100,000 for district programs, athletic teams and the community.
The event has been so successful that ESPN once broadcast “SportsCenter on the Road” and aired the Steelers’ training camp practice live at Memorial Stadium in consecutive years.
“Steeler night is another crowning moment when we were on national television,” Mears said. “I’m set to retire on August 5 when I turn 55, but I might have to work until August 6 in case of Steeler night. I promised the Rooney family and Kevin Colbert that I’d be there, so I could walk off the field at Steeler night as my last event, and that would be pretty cool.”
The most important connection for Mears has been the people he’s worked with along the way, including ones within the district, parents, booster groups and community residents.
“Never before did I meet so many people willing to work with you … just the relationships you develop,” Mears said. “No matter when I needed help in this community, it was always there.
“One thing I can say I’m most proud of is that I treated every sport the same. I viewed it as it’s someone’s child, so that issue is important to them. I just believe in working hard, being good to people and treating them right.”
