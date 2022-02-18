The Greater Latrobe Parks and Recreation (GLPR) Commission at its meeting Thursday voted to move forward with interviewing and selecting a candidate to fill the open program supervisor position.
open supervisor position, their facilities, reports from the director, and how to realign their members.
GLPR Director Craig Shevchik had been in contact with professors to ensure that the job description and salary were on par with current demand. The job listing is believed to be an attractive one.
In total, GLPR has received applications from 20 people but only three were deemed qualified for the position. Two of those candidates had been interviewed prior to the meeting on Thursday using Zoom, with one more to follow today (Friday, Feb. 18). After digital interviews will come in-person interviews and the selection of a new supervisor.
Commissioner Dan Hennessy talked about finances, stating actual income is in line with what GLPR was planning for in the month of January. Currently it is running ahead of plan on its expenses, remaining below what was expected. Hennessy noted that this was because the budget originally was made with there being another supervisor on the payroll and benefits plan. He followed that statement by saying that GLPR is “strong in the cash spot.”
Shevchik said Third Ward park had a 3-D climber reinstalled at the playground after the initial set failed to remain the vibrant blue that was anticipated. The total cost of the new 3-D climber and installation was $2,000, and the new material used should be more resistant to UV damage from the sun’s rays.
The parking lot at the Latrobe Municipal Building (Latrobe City Hall) will continue to be plowed by McMahan’s, as it was decided the current two-wheel-drive truck is incapable of being fitted with a snowplow. The commission discussed possibly getting another used four-wheel-drive truck that comes equipped with a snow plow package in the future to allow the GLPR crew to remove the snow. McMahan’s was part of the approved prepaid bills for January.
Since GLPR currently is leasing First Ward Park, the shoveling of sidewalks around the park now falls under the responsibility of the organization. While it does not own the Lincoln Avenue Trail, the commission discussed the possibility of clearing it in the future.
Shevchik also emphasized that GLPR is not liable for any injuries that occur while using the paths and that citizens using the paths do so at their own risk.
A motion was passed unanimously eliminating all employee discounts and free rentals on rentable facilities. Employee discounts on facilities such as pavilions were deemed to cut into revenue as an employee was still required to go to the facility after an employee used it to get it ready for the next renter. Any booking already made at an agreed-upon discounted price is going to be upheld at the discounted price.
New cameras have been and are continuing to be installed around Latrobe by APS Video. Areas covered include Legion-Keener Park, First Ward Park, Latrobe Memorial Stadium, Cardinal Park, and the streets of the city. Funding for the city’s camera comes from the city itself and the ones in parks are being funded by the Latrobe Foundation.
Latrobe Police Department will have access to livestream footage from all of the cameras while GLPR will have access to the ones placed within its facilities. Along with improving safety in these areas, the cameras will allow tracking of the number of visitors to Legion-Keener Park and other facilities.
Shevchik reported that the Daddy Daughter Dinner had 130 people in attendance which was roughly the same as past years.
He noted that work on the Times program brochure has been completed and it will be sent to print today (Friday), with plans to mail copies out to area residents as soon as possible.
Shevchik said Willow Tree Gymnastics also has changed its registration from an on-the-spot basis to asking for a week’s notice before attending a first class.
GLPR’s annual Comedy Night fundraiser was also a financial success, he noted, with plans to potentially do the event again next January.
Visions for the future of Latrobe were discussed by the commissioners, with a focus on what members would want to see done within the community and school district.
Urgency was created for this due to wanting to remain a competitive place for families and residents in the future. Hopes are to look at current programs offered by GLPR next meeting while assessing the past five years’ attendance numbers to see which remain popular. There will also be talks of what programs the organization could offer to compete with other new programs being introduced outside of the ones offered by GLPR.
The commission also reorganized Thursday. Hennessy nominated Tom Long Jr. as chairperson. Sue Mains was then nominated by Michael O’Barto for the position of vice chairperson. Long nominated Hennessy as treasurer. Mains nominated Dawn Vavick for secretary. Latrobe Mayor Eric Bartels also was placed on the finance committee.
An executive session was held at the end of the regular meeting.
