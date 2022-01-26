The Greater Latrobe Partners in Education Foundation (GLPIEF) this week announced the establishment of The Steven LoCascio Memorial Endowed Fund, made possible through gifts from his family and friends.
This fund was created to carry on LoCascio’s outstanding legacy in the Greater Latrobe School District (GLSD) and continue his efforts to support and lift up students in financial need and provide a pathway for their success through continuing education.
The Steven LoCascio Memorial Fund will award scholarships annually to GLSD students to assist with their continuing education in higher education or vocational school. The fund also will annually disburse funds to help GLSD students in need.
Donations to The Steven LoCascio Memorial Fund can be accepted online, via echeck, check by mail or through a gift of securities and direct wire transfer. Donations may be made payable to “Greater Latrobe Partners in Education Foundation’’ and mailed to GLPIEF, Attn: The Steven LoCascio Memorial Fund, 1816 Lincoln Ave., Latrobe, PA 15650.
LoCascio dedicated 41 years of service in education to the GLSD. He had been a secondary mathematics teacher, football and baseball coach, athletic director, assistant principal and retired as principal at Greater Latrobe Senior High School. After retirement, he served four years as a member of the Greater Latrobe school board.
LoCascio was a beloved educator who dedicated countless hours teaching and coaching students, and he served as a mentor to many students and staff. For many years, he quietly supported students’ educational needs with personal contributions and made sure students had the resources they needed to be successful in school and in life.
LoCascio also spent many years coaching Latrobe-Derry Teener League baseball. He earned his bachelor’s degree in education from St. Vincent College, his master’s degree in mathematics from the Indiana University of Pennsylvania and later returned to St. Vincent, where he earned a master’s in theology.
While at St. Vincent for his undergraduate degree, he was a member of the St. Vincent Fire Department.
LoCascio also was a longtime, active member at St. Benedict Church, Marguerite. On June 20, 2020, he was ordained to the Permanent Diaconate for the Diocese of Greensburg and was assigned to serve St. Benedict and Our Lady of Grace parishes.
LoCascio dedicated much time as a volunteer in service to others for the Westmoreland County Food Bank, at St. Emma’s Monastery, Greensburg, and with the St. Luke Foundation that supports the least-served people in Haiti.
In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing, reading, working jigsaw puzzles, playing cards and flower gardening. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
To learn more about GLPIEF and to make an online contribution, visit https://glpief.org/donations/1583-3/. Contact Jessica Golden, GLPIEF’s executive director, at 724-539-4200 ext. 23406 or via email at office@glpief.org if you need additional information or assistance.
GLPIEF is an independent public charity dedicated to encouraging community-wide participation and philanthropy in order to enhance and expand enrichment opportunities for all GLSD students.
