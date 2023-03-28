The Greater Latrobe Partners in Education Foundation celebrated the 3rd annual Loyal & True Dinner March 16 at the Conference Center at St. Vincent College in the Fred Rogers Center in Unity Township.

The event honored the Class of 1973 and Alumni of Distinction awardees Barron “Barry” Banker and Linda Carns Banker, Class of 1966. This marked the second year for the Alumni of Distinction Award with the first recipient being Lester Sutton, Class of 1974.

