The Greater Latrobe Partners in Education Foundation celebrated the 3rd annual Loyal & True Dinner March 16 at the Conference Center at St. Vincent College in the Fred Rogers Center in Unity Township.
The event honored the Class of 1973 and Alumni of Distinction awardees Barron “Barry” Banker and Linda Carns Banker, Class of 1966. This marked the second year for the Alumni of Distinction Award with the first recipient being Lester Sutton, Class of 1974.
The event included centerpieces made by K-12 art students and the alma mater was performed by Sarah Hoffman and Henry Krom. Special tribute videos for the Class of 1973 and the Bankers were created by the Greater Latrobe Senior High Video and Broadcasting Department.
A special part of the evening was a recognition of first responders who attended in support of Barry Banker, longtime fire chief of the Youngstown Whitney Volunteer Fire Department, and current and retired GLSD educators who came to support Linda Banker, who taught at Baggaley Elementary School.
The Greater Latrobe Partners in Education Foundation Alumni of Distinction Award was established to acknowledge excellence among alumni of the Greater Latrobe School District. This award will recognize outstanding levels of professional achievements, service to the community, service to the Greater Latrobe School District, or other special efforts or success. To learn more about nominations please email office@glpief.org.
