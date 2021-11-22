The Greater Latrobe Partners in Education Foundation (GLPIEF) has announced a new Greater Latrobe School District (GLSD) Distinguished Alumni recognition program as part of the Loyal & True Dinner Celebration scheduled for April 28, at the St. Vincent College (SVC) Conference Center.
The GLPIEF Alumni of Distinction Award was established to acknowledge excellence among alumni of the GLSD. This award will recognize outstanding levels of professional achievements, service to the community, service to the Greater Latrobe School District, or other special efforts or success.
GLPIEF is asking for nominations from alumni, community members and current/retired GLSD staff. The nomination form can be accessed at https://glpief.org/alumni-of-distinction-award/ and nominations are due by Jan. 15.
For more information about the GLPIEF, contact Jessica Golden, executive director, at 724-539-4200 ext. 23406 or office@glpief.org.
