Grant check presentation

Greater Latrobe Partners in Education Foundation presented the school district with a grant of $260,523 for various programs and initiatives. Seen here with the check are Superintendent Michael Porembka; Kelly Bisignani, foundation vice president; Kayla Sutton, foundation president; district business administrator and foundation treasurer Dan Watson; board president Eric Hauser, and Jason Brinker, foundation board member.

 PHOTO BY AMY FAUTH

Greater Latrobe Partners in Education Foundation had a very special delivery Tuesday night at the committee of the whole meeting. The education foundation delivered a $260,523 check for grants and scholarships for the 2023-24 school year.

Kayla Sutton, foundation president, made the presentation, which brings the total the foundation has funded up to $7,749,105 since 2011, when the foundation was formed.

Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.

