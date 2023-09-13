Greater Latrobe Partners in Education Foundation had a very special delivery Tuesday night at the committee of the whole meeting. The education foundation delivered a $260,523 check for grants and scholarships for the 2023-24 school year.
Kayla Sutton, foundation president, made the presentation, which brings the total the foundation has funded up to $7,749,105 since 2011, when the foundation was formed.
No one was more impressed than Superintendent Michael Porembka.
“I think you as a board, we as a district are challenged to think outside the box when it comes to funding, not that having an education foundation is outside the box, but in 2011 it was outside the box in our area,” said Porembka. “The work the foundation does sometimes goes unnoticed and that’s a shame because it is to the tune of $7.75 million since 2011.”
He went on to explain that $7.75 million equates to 22 mills in taxes over 11 years.
“That’s a $598 tax increase that was not passed onto the taxpayers that makes education at Greater Latrobe a little better.”
Sutton explained how important the work the foundation does really is.
“By supporting the students, teachers and staff of Greater Latrobe, we are investing in our community,” she said. “The Greater Latrobe community is a great place for businesses and families, and our district continues to outperform on a national scale.”
Sutton said especially with increasing costs, the foundation’s work is so vital to continuing pursuit of excellence in education with a balanced approach including the arts, academics and athletics.
The foundation has three functions that include grant making by distributing grants to teachers and the school district in support of its goals. In addition, the foundation also gives scholarships made possible through a number of different donors and by connecting, where the foundation builds relationships with community members, parents, alumni and business leaders to further the foundation’s mission.
How they do this, Sutton explained, is through general fundraising, endowments, the education improved tax credit (EITC) and alumni relations.
The board will officially accept the grants at its next regular meeting Sept. 19.
The $260,523 grants and scholarships includes:
- $50,637 in professional learning communities for the elementary and high schools;
- $14,000 for Learning 2025 Initiative;
- $10,000 to support new junior high electives;
- $5,000 for the school resource officer program;
- $23,570 for the elementary’s Project Lead the Way Robotics program;
- $17,505 to purchase elementary Project Lead the Way iPads;
- $10,000 PLAY Westmoreland professional development for teachers;
- $25,110 to purchase updated musical equipment;
- $23,700 for special education (made possible by an annual donation by GOAL Magazine);
- $19,751 in teacher grants to support innovative classroom projects;
- $7,500 for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, and
- $53,750 in donor-sponsored scholarships for seniors.
In addition to program grants like these, Sutton said the foundation also maintains the Wildcat Emergency Fund, which supports children and families in need all throughout the school year.
This is the time of year when the foundation kicks off its annual fund drive, which this year has the theme of Future Focus for the Wildcats Community.
Porembka asked that the community try to support the foundation events and fundraisers whenever possible because it really does make a difference with Greater Latrobe students. The foundation doesn’t just support public education, it supports public education at Greater Latrobe.
