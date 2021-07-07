GLPIEF awards more than $8K in teacher grants

Greater Latrobe Partners in Education Foundation (GLPIEF) board members Kayla Sutton and Karen LaPresti recently presented $8,141 in teacher grants to Greater Latrobe School District faculty and staff.
Celebrate Innovation grant recipients include:
- Jennifer Quinn, Mountain View Elementary School, second grade, for flexible Chromebook Seating.
- Josh Jordan, Junior High Band Director and Music teacher, for “Makey Makey” invention kits to support STEAM integration and maker movement principles as part of the junior high seventh- and eighth-grade music curriculum.
- Acacia Houck, senior high broadcast and video production teacher, for 4K video camera and accessories to provide increased video quality of projects districtwide.
- Brooke Cichocki, Baggaley Elementary music department, for ukuleles for the general music classroom.
Dr. and Mrs. William D. Stavisky Fund grant recipients include:
- Teresa Vasinko, Title 1 coordinator, for the STEMtacular Makeathon summer program which allows students across various grade levels to participate in STEM-based activities.
- Marian Ferlin and Melanie Bartolozzi to support Latrobe Elementary School Kindergarten Egg-citement Egg-tension 2022 for the incubating and hatching chicks and to expand the program across three elementary schools.
- Diana Lammert, Latrobe Elementary School librarian, for building structures Keva Planks that are used to inspire creativity in all K-6 students by incorporating their use with STEM literature.
- Tim Sheridan, senior high band director, for SEED Training as a peer-facilitator in preparation for leading SEED seminars at GLSD.
Karen and Ron LaPresti Endowed Fund grant recipients include:
● Anthony Seranko, Candace Bruno and Paige Alviani, Mountain View Elementary, sixth grade, for Rethinking Literacy: Using novel studies to teach reading and cultural literacy for the sixth grade.
Annually teachers can apply for classroom grants made possible through donations to GLPIEF. GLPIEF focuses on grant-making, scholarships and making connections with community partners and alumni.
GLPIEF’s mission is to “ensure the highest level of education innovation supporting GLSD students, faculty and staff with community involvement in a partnership of lifetime learning through philanthropic and volunteer opportunities.”
To learn more, visit www.glpief.org.
