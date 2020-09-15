The Greater Latrobe Partners in Education Foundation (GLPIEF) recently presented donations of back-to-school classroom supplies and playground equipment to support the health and safety of Greater Latrobe School District elementary students during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The foundation donated bottled water and earbud headphones for students in each elementary classroom — 88 classrooms in all — at Mountain View, Baggaley and Latrobe elementary schools, as well as playground equipment. Each classroom received jump ropes, various sports balls and a bucket of sidewalk chalk.
The foundation also donated four four hockey/soccer nets and hockey sticks to each school.
The additional recess supplies will limit the need for cleaning throughout the day and give students additional outdoor activities during their recess periods.
The donations were made possible by generous recent donations to the Wildcat Emergency Fund. GLPIEF noted that Latrobe-GLSD Parks & Recreatrion director Craig Shevchik assisted in securing the recess equipment.
The GLPIEF remains committed to supporting the unique needs of the Greater Latrobe School District as the 2020-2021 school year continues. To learn more about GLPIEF, visit glpief.org or email office@glpief.org.
