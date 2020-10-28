GLPIEF announces $174,404 in grants to benefit students

The Greater Latrobe Partners in Education Foundation (GLPIEF) recently presented $174,404 in grants to benefit the students of the Greater Latrobe School District.
“The foundation is able to make these grants through the generosity of our donors and on behalf of my fellow board members, I want to thank our alumni, community members, parents, current staff and retirees that make the foundation a priority in their giving each year,” said GLPIEF President Jessica Urbanik.
The largest grant of $100,000 was to support the purchase of new Chromebooks for the 2020-21 school year. This grant ensures that all staff and students have access to Chromebooks whether they are learning in a traditional classroom or remotely through the GLSD Online curriculum.
GLPIEF has partnered with GLSD to provide grants for state-of-the-art technology to create GLOBAL classrooms since GLPIEF was formed in 2011. The GLOBAL Classrooms initiative included adopting the Google for Education G Suite learning platform, use of Chromebooks by students/staff and utilizing online textbooks/software. Adopting the GLOBAL classroom initiative allowed GLSD to respond quickly to the needs of remote learning, which has become essential during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Additional grants awarded by GLPIEF include:
- $28,000 in donor sponsored scholarships to 23 graduating seniors;
- $23,344 to support special education department program needs;
- $14,250 for teacher grants that support innovative classroom projects;
- $4,500 from the Wildcats Emergency Fund for back-to-school supplies and recess equipment for elementary students (each of the 88 elementary school classrooms received their own bag of recess equipment);
- $4,310 from the River City Brass concert proceeds to support music department needs.
“During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Greater Latrobe Partners in Education Foundation remains committed to supporting the unique needs of our district for the 2020-21 school year,” according to the foundation’s announcement. “GLPIEF is continually grateful to our donors for their commitment to supporting students and giving them the tools to be successful and resilient in challenging circumstances. Now more than ever, we believe the school community sees the value and need for quality public education.
Donations to GLPIEF’s current Annual Fund, ‘We Are All In This Together,’ is a vital component of the foundation’s fundraising efforts as it hopes to respond as needs arise during the school year.
GLPIEF is an independent public charity dedicated to encouraging community-wide participation and philanthropy in order to enhance and expand enrichment opportunities for all GLSD students.
To learn more about GLPIEF, visit www.glpief.org or email office@glpief.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.