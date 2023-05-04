When it’s time to make important decisions toward the end of a loved one’s life, it’s often difficult because of the feelings of grief and overwhelming emotions that are natural at that time. Many turn to their spiritual leaders, while others don’t know where to turn.
For this reason, members of the Greater Latrobe Ministerial Association have decided to bring back a program that was last held about a decade ago, according to Pastor Bill Schaefer of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Unity Township.
Schaefer’s church will host the event at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, which is titled, “A Time to Be Born and a Time to Die: Planning for the End of Life with Dignity.” The premise is to help the community prepare for the final years of life before the time comes.
According to Pastor Derek Campbell of Latrobe Presbyterian Church, all of the GLMA members have seen a need for a program like this. He also said it’s essential that the community equip themselves with the information and resources and be prepared to make decisions and find the appropriate care during the final stages of life, whether it’s for themselves or a family member.
“The GLMA truly believes this information is vitally important for all people at any age or stage of life,” said Campbell.
The event will begin with a short introduction, followed by hearing from a number of presenters on a variety of topics, including a financial planner, lawyer, doctor, Medicare, nursing care, hospice, funeral home, along with representatives from the Area Agency on Aging and Faith in Action.
Afterward, there will be an opportunity for participants to speak personally with any of the presenters if they have questions. Presenters will also have printed materials for participants to take.
The church is located at 1325 Mission Road, Unity Township. The event is free and open to the public. No registration is required and refreshments will be served. The event is expected to last approximately two hours.
“This event is not just for the old. We want this to be information that is valuable to anyone,” said Campbell.
Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.
