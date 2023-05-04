Ministerial association plans beneficial program

Members of the Greater Latrobe Ministerial Association will host “A Time to Be Born and a Time to Die: Planning for the End of Life with Dignity,” a beneficial program to provide area residents with information and resources. Here, Pastor Derek Campbell, Latrobe Presbyterian Church; Pastor Bill Schaefer, Prince of Peace Lutheran Church; Pastor Jess Felici, Trinity Lutheran Church, and the Rev. James Podlesny, OSB, of Sacred Heart and St. Cecilia parishes pose in front of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, where the event will be held 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 7.

 PHOTO BY AMY FAUTH

When it’s time to make important decisions toward the end of a loved one’s life, it’s often difficult because of the feelings of grief and overwhelming emotions that are natural at that time. Many turn to their spiritual leaders, while others don’t know where to turn.

For this reason, members of the Greater Latrobe Ministerial Association have decided to bring back a program that was last held about a decade ago, according to Pastor Bill Schaefer of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Unity Township.

Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.