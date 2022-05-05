Most people associate the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce with business, and while business remains its primary focus, the organization has a long history of also investing in the youth of the region. In fact, it’s so important, it’s in the Chamber’s mission:
“Connecting Business, Community and Education.”
GLLC President and CEO Briana Tomack said the chamber’s dedication to education dates back 30-plus years. “Well before I got here,” added Tomack.
While the Chamber has been at the forefront providing support to local schools for three decades, Tomack said the community still may not be aware of all the impactful programs that provide direction and career pathways for the region’s students.
The Chamber works with both of the area’s local school districts – Derry Area and Greater Latrobe – and the Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center on a variety of educational initiatives. Some of the Chamber’s programs include interview workshops for juniors and seniors, career exploration programs and marketing for eighth-graders, entrepreneurship for seventh-graders, economics for seniors and the inventor program for sixth-graders.
For the Chamber, and its members, this is what giving back to the community means, according to Tomack.
The Chamber provides member volunteers for seniors to do mock interviews with and receive feedback so they become comfortable with the interview process, which is an invaluable experience for students moving forward. There are also job shadowing opportunities.
“In addition, we filmed all new video content last fall for the career exploration program, which was done by the broadcast journalism students at Greater Latrobe under the direction of Acacia Houck and coordinated with the help of Jessica Yetter from the NEXT program,” Tomack said. “We took teams of students out on location to several Chamber member locations to interview and record what different careers are like in ‘real life.’”
These programs assist students in meeting specific graduation requirements, which if the chamber didn’t provide, the school district would have to fund the program and school teachers – whose time is already stretched thin – would have to lead.
It really comes down to funding, Tomack said. A lot of programs would struggle to receive financing if it wasn’t for the Chamber’s involvement. In fact, the Chamber contributors do work that would cost the school district two employees to complete the program.
“These programs can only be executed with the help of our volunteer Chamber members. We utilize the services of approximately 120 volunteers and 370 hours of volunteer time invested. Not to mention the planning and training time put in by the teachers and Chamber staff.”
Tomack said the programs also allow students to interact with individuals that own or work at businesses in the community and shows the youth that there are different jobs available right here in their community…hopefully positively impacting students to either stay in the community or return here after college.
“It’s important to help bring business to our community. It’s important to show kids that this is a nice place to live, a nice place to work and a nice place to raise a family,” added Tomack.
In addition, Tomack said the programs also give the Chamber the opportunity to promote the area, which is, of course, another one of the Chamber’s priorities.
