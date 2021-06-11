The Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce (GLLV) is teaming up with Indus Travels to offer a special nine-day, seven-night excursion to Egypt in October 2022.
Scheduled from Oct. 4-13, 2022, the ‘Discover Egypt’ trip will begin in Cairo, before travelers embark to the ancient city of Luxor. They will then embark on a four-night cruise up the historic Nile River, during which they will take part in several shore excursions to explore fascinating sites rich with history, including the Valley of the Kings, the tomb of King Tutankhamen and the Temples of the East Bank.
The cruise will end in Aswan, where travelers will explore the High Dam and Temple of Philae, before they fly back to Cairo to spend a full day with a certified Egyptologist exploring the Pyramids at Giza and touring the Egyptian Museum.
The special price of $2,849 is nearly all-inclusive, covering all airfare, accommodations, daily breakfast, the cruise, tours, sightseeing and entrance fees, and transportation throughout the trip in air-conditioned, chauffeur-driven vehicles. The trip will depart from Pittsburgh International Airport.
“We are so excited to be partnering with Indus Travels to offer this opportunity,” said Briana Tomack, president and CEO of the GLLV Regional Chamber of Commerce. “Egypt has such a rich, fascinating history and so many awe-inspiring places to see. I have already spoken to so many people who have expressed interest in coming with us. I look for spots to fill up quickly!”
The GLLV Regional Chamber of Commerce will also host an informational meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 17, at the chamber’s Welcome Center on Ligonier Street in Latrobe. The meeting can also be attended virtually. For registration information, contact Tomack at briana@gllv.org.
For more information on the GLLV Chamber of Commerce/Indus Travels Egyptian Excursion, visit https://www.indus.travel/tour/explore-magical-egypt-with-greater-latrobe-laurel-valley-chamber/.
