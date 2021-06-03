The Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley (GLLV) Chamber of Commerce has announced plans for its inaugural Restaurant Week, slated for June 7-12.
During this “Delicious Week in the Neighborhoods,” restaurants from across eastern Westmoreland County will offer specially priced multi-course dinners. The list of participating restaurants has continued to grow and currently includes Chef Dato’s Table (Derry Township), Ianni’s (New Derry), Palombo’s Bar and Restaurant (Bradenville), Carol and Dave’s Roadhouse (Ligonier), The Touchdown Club II (Unity Township), Valley Dairy (Unity Township) and Vallozzi’s (Greensburg).
GLLV Regional Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Briana Tomack said the goal of its first Restaurant Week is to showcase the diverse dining options around the Latrobe region. The idea was born from a conversation with Kara Kurz, owner of Chef Dato’s Table.
“As our restaurants are able to seat larger capacities,” Tomack said, “the chamber wanted to help bring them more customers by offering an opportunity to showcase their delicious food.
“Since neighborhoods in Pittsburgh, and, more recently, Greensburg, have had success with similar ‘restaurant weeks’ for a long time, Kara approached us about doing something similar in our area.”
This year’s GLLV Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Restaurant Week is scheduled to run concurrently with the 2021 Mister Rogers’ Family Days, a weeklong series of free, family-friendly events and activities in Latrobe celebrating the legacy of Latrobe’s favorite neighbor, Fred Rogers.
“We hope that some of the families who come to the area for Mister Rogers’ Family Days will have dinner at one of our Restaurant Week participants,” Tomack said.
The dinner specials for Restaurant Week participants will include multiple options of appetizers, entrées and desserts. The menu offerings of each eatery are available on the GLLV Chamber of Commerce website at https://www.latrobelaurelvalley.org/menus.
“We really are lucky to have so many great dining options around the Latrobe area,” Tomack said, “and we are always happy to do everything we can to help them get the exposure that they deserve. We look forward to seeing Restaurant Week continue to grow in the coming years.”
