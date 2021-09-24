The Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce will host its 76th annual Dinner and Awards Ceremony on Monday, Oct. 25, at the Fred M. Rogers Center at St. Vincent College.
The dinner and awards ceremony returns to an in-person event this year after being held in a virtual format in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are really excited to return to an in-person format this year,” said Briana Tomack, GLLV Regional Chamber of Commerce president and CEO. “This is always one of our favorite annual events, as it brings so many from our community together to celebrate the contributions and accomplishments of our award-winners.”
The 2021 GLLV Chamber awardees include The Medicine Shoppe (Small Business of the Year); Jodee Harris, (Volunteer of the Year), The Rotary Club of Latrobe (Non-Profit of the Year); James R. Okonak (Community Service Award) and Ed Kubicek (Fred Rogers Good Neighbor Award).
The 2021 GLLV Dinner and Awards Ceremony will have a “Roaring 20’s” theme, complete with a photo booth and props.
The event will begin with a cocktail hour at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner and the awards ceremony.
It is open to the public, with tickets available for $125. Online registration is available at GLLV.Org/21dinner.
Sponsorship opportunities are also available. For more information, contact Tomack at 724-537-2671 or briana@gllv.org.
“We’ve been looking forward to the annual dinner for a long time,” said Tomack.
“After such a trying year for everyone, our committee has been working hard to make sure that this year’s celebration will be a great time while properly recognizing the work of our community’s businesses and dedicated volunteers.”
