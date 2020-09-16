The Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley (GLLV) Chamber of Commerce’s shoe drive fundraiser in partnership with Funds2Orgs is continuing through the end of September.
The GLLV Chamber earns funds based on the total weight of the gently worn, used and new pairs of shoes collected. Those dollars raised will benefit the GLLV Chamber and its educational programs. Anyone can help by donating gently worn, used and new shoes at The Neighborhood Visitor and Information Center located at 811 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
As of Sept. 15, the chamber had collected 39 bags of shoes.
Shoes can also be dropped off at Latrobe Chevrolet-Ford or at any Valley Dairy location.
All donated shoes will then be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of micro-enterprise (small business) partners.
Funds2Orgs works with micro-entrepreneurs to create, maintain and grow small businesses in developing countries where economic opportunity and jobs are limited.
Proceeds from the sales of the shoes collected in shoe drive fundraisers are used to feed, clothe and house their families.
One budding entrepreneur in Haiti even earned enough to send to her son to law school.
“We are excited about our shoe drive,” said Briana Tomack, Chamber president. “Most people have extra shoes in their closets that they are not wearing anymore and can be donated to this project. By doing so, we raise money for the Chamber so we can continue to provide services to our local business community, we are keeping shoes out of landfills, and we have the chance to help families in developing nations who need economic opportunities. It’s a win-win for everyone.”
