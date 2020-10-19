Two thousand six hundred twenty.
That’s how many pairs of shoes the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley (GLLV) Chamber of Commerce collected during its shoe drive fundraiser in partnership with Funds2Orgs.
“We were trying to involve as many people as possible so we could have a further reach ... which I think was really instrumental in helping us reach our goal,” said Briana Tomack, GLLV Chamber president.
On Friday morning, volunteers helped to load 106 bags of shoes onto a truck along Ligonier Street in Latrobe, which then hauled the footwear away to be processed. Tomack said the chamber met its goal of collecting 100 bags, each consisting of 25 pairs of shoes.
For two months, the GLLV Chamber collected gently worn, used and new shoes at various locations locally, including Latrobe Chevrolet-Ford, any Valley Dairy restaurant, the UPS Store and Quatrini Rafferty in Greensburg.
Community members also dropped some shoes off at the chamber’s downtown Latrobe headquarters. Tomack said many residents who donated shoes were surprised that the nonprofit organization had moved downtown and to see how many new stores have opened in Latrobe since the last time they visited the city.
“I thought that was an unexpected side of it, and I think that was the best thing for me,” Tomack said. “I was like, ‘Wow, this is really bringing people into town.’ Which is our goal all the time.”
Funds2Orgs is a for-profit social enterprise that “provides an economic opportunity for micro-entrepreneurs in developing nations and to help the environment by repurposing shoes,” according to its website. The GLLV Chamber linked up with the organization which provides fundraising opportunities through shoe drives.
“They were great to work with,” Tomack said. “They called us every week, and sent us marketing promotional materials for social media.”
The collected shoes are shipped to developing nations where hub operators pay Funds2Orgs a small price for the shoes before selling the footwear to micro-entrepreneurs with a small markup. Micro-entrepreneurs are then able to sell the shoes in their communities for a profit after cleaning and making the footwear like-new.
“I thought it aligned with our (GLLV Chamber) mission, because we are helping people start a small business,” Tomack said. “And even though it’s not here, I just like what they are doing with the donations.”
The chamber earns funds through Funds2Orgs based on the total weight of the shoes collected. Tomack says the funding will be helpful as the COVID-19 pandemic has hit the nonprofit organization financially.
“The money will be used to help us stay open, because we are financially having a hard time right now,” she said. “We have zero revenue coming in besides membership dues.”
With the success of this year’s shoe drive, Tomack said the chamber would consider having another one next year.
“We would definitely do it again, because it was really successful and it was not a lot of work for us,” she said. “It was a good experience. (Funds2Orgs) was great to work with ... They helped us through every step of the way.”
Funds2Orgs also states that its shoe drive fundraisers give places a “socially responsible way to dispose of shoes, which can take more than a lifetime to decompose when discarded improperly.”
“What we are doing, too, is keeping 600,000 pairs of shoes out of landfills, every year,” Tomack said. “Not just us, but all the people that (Funds2Orgs) works with.”
