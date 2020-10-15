The Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley (GLLV) Chamber of Commerce recently announced the businesses, organizations and individuals that have been recognized with the chamber’s annual awards for their contributions to the betterment of the community.
Rose Style Shoppe and owner Ronda Goetz were honored as the Small Business of the Year awardee. Rose Style Shoppe has been serving generations of women by helping them discover their own unique style since opening in 1932.
“The chamber is proud to recognize Ronda for her dedication creating personal experiences for each client of the shop and for being a positive influence on other small business owners in our community,” the chamber’s announcement said.
Volunteer of the Year is being presented to Tawnya Rockwell for her support of the chamber’s projects and initiatives.
“Tawnya serves on the Great American Banana Split Celebration planning committee, ambassador committee, and assists with the annual Golf Classic,” according to the chamber’s announcement. “In addition, she volunteers with other organizations and endeavors throughout the community with energy, enthusiasm and pride.”
The Nonprofit of the Year award is presented to Latrobe-GLSD Parks and Recreation for its work bolstering the development of culture and service to the community. This award recognizes director Craig Shevchik, the staff, board and volunteers who plan programs, coach and maintain the recreational facilities enjoyed by Latrobeans of all ages. Especially notable are the efforts to solicit grants and other funding sources that allow for continued rehabilitation, upgrading and enhancement of local community parks.
The Community Service award for this year honors Dean Miller for his selfless contribution of time, talents and resources to the Latrobe area. For years, Miller has been active with Action For Animals Humane Society, as well as supporting the efforts of the Trooper Iwaniec Foundation and youth sports. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Miller has used his resources as the franchise owner of the Latrobe Dairy Queen to show appreciation to local front-line workers at factories and hospitals with ice cream treats. The chamber said it is proud to add Miller’s name alongside other recent recipients such as former Westmoreland County Commissioner Charles Anderson, Donald “Doc” Giffin and “Ice Cream Joe” Greubel. The award is the chamber’s top honor and recognizes Miller’s accomplishments as a business leader and for his many civic contributions.
