The Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce has announced that it will stage a book drive for local children in conjunction with Latrobe’s Holly Jolly celebration on Saturday, Dec. 4.
Through Wednesday, Dec. 1, the chamber will be collecting new and slightly used children’s books to distribute to children as gifts during the annual Holly Jolly Christmas in Latrobe celebration.
Books can be dropped off at the chamber’s visitor and information center, located at 811 Ligonier St., from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until Dec. 1. The books will then be sorted and bagged by volunteers and ready to be distributed between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Holly Jolly celebration, where children will be gifted age-appropriate books by Santa’s helpers.
For more information, contact Briana Tomack, chamber president and CEO, at 724-537-2671.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.