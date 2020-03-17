The Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce (GLLV) has cancelled all large in-person activities for the next eight weeks.
The decision is in accordance with new Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) guidance issued this week recommending that organizers should consider canceling or postponing in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the U.S. for the next eight weeks.
The GLLV will continue to have committee meetings via conference call or Zoom meetings. Additionally, the GLLV will continue to be available by phone and email to all of its member businesses, and welcomes calls with any questions they may have.
During these uncertain times, the GLLV says it would like to continue to be a resource to assist the community.
The GLLV recognizes that its Chamber community has large and small businesses and school districts and that are affected.
The GLLV will continue to monitor medical updates and government directives and issue updates as things change.
For anyone who has pre-paid for an event, the GLLV will work with them to apply the pre-paid fee to an upcoming alternate event, where possible.
