Business, organization, individuals honored

Award winners Volunteer of the Year Dave McCleary and Community Service Awardee Sarah Crispin-Thomas, Emily Pasqualino of The Paper Heart (Small Business of the Year) and Stephanie Babich Mihleder, executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Laurel Region (Nonprofit of the Year) are shown here with Briana Tomack, president/CEO of the GLLV Chamber (center).

 PHOTO BY TARA EWANITS

A retired teacher who is still impacting the lives of youth in the community. A downtown Latrobe business whose owners bought and renovated a blighted building at the height of the pandemic. A nonprofit organization dedicated to impacting the lives of young people. And an insurance agent who tirelessly works to improve her community.

These are the individuals, businesses and organizations selected by the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce for recognition at this year’s annual dinner and awards ceremony.

