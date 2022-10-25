A retired teacher who is still impacting the lives of youth in the community. A downtown Latrobe business whose owners bought and renovated a blighted building at the height of the pandemic. A nonprofit organization dedicated to impacting the lives of young people. And an insurance agent who tirelessly works to improve her community.
These are the individuals, businesses and organizations selected by the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce for recognition at this year’s annual dinner and awards ceremony.
This year was the 77th annual Dinner and Awards Ceremony, held Monday at the Fred M. Rogers Center on the campus of St. Vincent College in Unity Township. The event featured a social hour, dinner and presentation of the chamber’s Volunteer of the Year, Small Business of the Year, Nonprofit of the Year and the Community Service Award.
“This is an event that we truly look forward to each year,” said Briana Tomack, GLLV Chamber president and CEO. “It’s always tremendously gratifying to see our community gather together to join in celebrating the hard work, dedication and accomplishments of our award winners.”
As part of the presentation, a video produced by Head Space Media was played offering colleagues, board members, business associates and family members praising – and roasting – the award winners.
Volunteer of the Year honors went to retired Derry Area School District educator David McCleary, who has clocked countless volunteer hours to the Latrobe community. He spearheaded the successful GLLV Chamber book drive as well as the Derry Area School District Foundation’s Dolly Parton Imagination Library. McCleary regularly volunteers at Chamber events – including the Great American Banana Split Celebration – and serves as board president for Action for Animals Humane Society.
Small Business of the Year honors went to The Paper Heart, a business that grew from a small storefront along Latrobe’s Main Street offering party supplies and specialty gifts to a three-story building at 807 Ligonier St. that includes a larger retail space, intimate event studios able to accommodate parties of various sizes and an AirBnB. The business is owned by Emily and Greg Pasqualino, an integral part of the city’s Downtown Latrobe Merchants’ Shop Hop Nights, a monthly event aimed at showcasing the businesses that encompass the growing downtown.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Laurel Region was named the Nonprofit of the Year. The organization aims to make a direct and lasting impact on the lives of young children by establishing meaningful matches between adult volunteers (“Bigs”) and children (“Littles”) across Westmoreland and Fayette counties. Through both community-based and school-based programs, these Big-Little relationships have continually produced successful outcomes for youth throughout the region. Under the the leadership of executive director Stephanie Babich Mihleder, the staffing and services of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Laurel Region have continually increased since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, positively impacting myriad children who want and need a mentor.
The final award of the night went to Sarah Crispin-Thomas for the Community Service Award. Crispin-Thomas has been a tireless supporter of the local community. Through her State Farm agency, she has procured a number of grants, supporting such initiatives as a reading lab for first-graders in the Derry Area School District and a safe driving program in which yard signage is placed along roadsides throughout the community. Since its inception, she has sponsored the car show at the annual Great American Banana Split Celebration, while she volunteers at various GLLV Chamber events throughout the year.
In addition to their awards from the chamber, award winners also received proclamations from Westmoreland County Commissioners Gina Cerilli-Thrasher, Sean Kertes and Doug Chew, who were in attendance and presented the proclamations to the winners.
