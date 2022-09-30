The Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce will hold its 77th Annual Dinner and Awards Ceremony Monday, Oct. 24, at the Fred M. Rogers Center on the St. Vincent College campus.
Doors at the Fred M. Rogers Center will open for the 5:30 p.m. cocktail/social hour. Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m., before the event culminates with the recognition of the GLLV Chamber’s 2022 awardees including Small Business of the Year (The Paper Heart); Volunteer of the Year (David McCleary); Nonprofit of the Year (Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Laurel Region), and the Community Service Award (Sarah Crispin-Thomas – State Farm agent).
“This is an event that we truly look forward to each year,” said Briana Tomack, GLLV Chamber president and CEO. “It’s always tremendously gratifying to see our community gather together to join in celebrating the hard work, dedication and accomplishments of our award-winners.”
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Laurel Valley aims to make a direct and lasting impact on the lives of young children by establishing meaningful matches between adult volunteers (Bigs) and children (Littles) across Westmoreland and Fayette counties. Through both community-based and school-based programs, these Big-Little relationships have continually produced successful outcomes for youth throughout the region. Under the leadership of executive director Stephanie Babich Mihleder, the staffing and services of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Laurel Region have continually increased since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, positively impacting myriad children who want and need a mentor.
Owned by Emily and Greg Pasqualino, The Paper Heart began as a small storefront on Latrobe’s Main Street and specializes in party supplies and specialty gifts. In 2021, it was relocated to its current location at 807 Ligonier St. and has expanded to include a larger retail space, a number of intimate event studios accommodating parties of various sizes, and a popular Airbnb. The Pasqualinos are also an integral part in the continued success of the Downtown Latrobe Merchants’ Shop Hop Nights, a monthly event aimed at showcasing businesses throughout the city.
A retired Derry Area School District educator, McCleary has dedicated countless volunteer hours to the Latrobe community. He spearheaded the successful GLLV Chamber book drive as well as the Derry Area School District Foundation’s Dolly Parton Imagination Library. McCleary regularly volunteers at Chamber events, including the Great American Banana Split Celebration, and serves as board president for Action for Animals Humane Society.
Crispin-Thomas has been a tireless supporter of the local community. Through her State Farm Agency, she has procured a number of grants, supporting such initiatives as a reading lab for first-graders in the Derry Area School District and a safe driving program in which yard signage is placed along roadsides throughout the community. Since its inception, she has sponsored the car show at the annual Great American Banana Split Celebration, while she volunteers at various GLLV Chamber events throughout the year.
The 2022 Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce Dinner is open to the public. Tickets can be purchased online at www.gllv.org/22dinner or by contacting the Chamber office at 724-537-2671.
Several sponsorship opportunities are also available. To learn more, contact Tomack at briana@gllv.org.
