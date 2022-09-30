The Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce will hold its 77th Annual Dinner and Awards Ceremony Monday, Oct. 24, at the Fred M. Rogers Center on the St. Vincent College campus.

Doors at the Fred M. Rogers Center will open for the 5:30 p.m. cocktail/social hour. Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m., before the event culminates with the recognition of the GLLV Chamber’s 2022 awardees including Small Business of the Year (The Paper Heart); Volunteer of the Year (David McCleary); Nonprofit of the Year (Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Laurel Region), and the Community Service Award (Sarah Crispin-Thomas – State Farm agent).

