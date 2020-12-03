The Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley (GLLV) Chamber of Commerce board of directors will maintain the same leadership in 2021, board chairman Brian N. Edmiston announced.
The board at its Nov. 20 meeting unanimously approved freezing board positions and extending the term of current members for an additional year, “allowing us to cope with the ongoing pandemic,” Edmiston explained in the announcement.
“This unique situation will therefore negate the need for voting by the membership at large this year.”
Edmiston will serve another year as board chairman, while board vice president Amy Peer, board secretary Madalyn Kalning, board treasurer Maryann White-Helfferich and ex-officio board president Jerry Supko will remain in their roles.
In addition to the officers, the GLLV Chamber board includes Latrobe Bulletin publisher Gary Siegel; Community Options Inc. community integration counselor Jeff Minkovich; Eastern Westmoreland Career & Technology Center administrative director Todd Weimer; Excela Health vice president of Patient Services Maryann Singley; Valley Dairy Restaurants president Melissa Blystone; Greater Latrobe School District superintendent Dr. Georgia Teppert; Kattan Ferretti Financial co-owner and investment advisor Suzanne Ward; Kennametal Inc. senior corporate communication specialist Lindsay Fennell; Derry Area School District superintendent Eric Curry; St. Vincent College associate director for marketing and communications Jim Berger and Dan Hudock of the Law Office of Daniel C. Hudock.
