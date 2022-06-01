The Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce has announced the launch of Leadership Greater Latrobe, an eight-month series of programming aimed at educating and motivating a diverse group of citizens for effective community and organizational leadership.
Applications are now being accepted for potential enrollees of the program, which will officially launch in August with an orientation and retreat.
“We are really looking forward to launching this exciting new initiative,” said Briana Tomack, president and CEO of the GLLV Chamber. “We feel that it will help our class members discover the issues that inspire them to take positive action to improve the quality of life in the Greater Latrobe region.”
At the initial half-day August orientation, class members will participate in team-building exercises, leadership and problem-solving training and examine the institutions and organizations that make the Greater Latrobe community thrive.
Following the August orientation, a series of eight one-day classes will be conducted monthly from September through April. In these sessions, participants will explore an array of leadership practices and their application in a variety of community organizations and business sectors, including communication/public relations, education, health and human services, economic and workplace development, local government, human services, financial services and tourism/recreation.
These one-day sessions will include presentations and discussions led by local leaders representing each of these areas and will be highly interactive, with field trips, group projects and several additional practical experiences.
“We are blessed to have such a fantastic group of community and business leaders throughout the Latrobe region,” said Tomack, “and they are eager to share their experiences and knowledge with our participants leading these classes, and they will have a wealth of information to share with our group.”
Application to Leadership Greater Latrobe is open to persons working or living in the Greater Latrobe region. Leadership Greater Latrobe seeks representation from a cross-section of the community. Applicants can self-nominate or be recommended by a local business/community leader. Applications will be reviewed by the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Chamber of Commerce Leadership Greater Latrobe Committee, and applicants will be evaluated based upon their written application, as well as community involvement and professional references and recommendations.
The deadline to apply is July 1. Applications can be submitted electronically at leadershipgllv.org.
Several sponsorship packages are also available for businesses interested in supporting Leadership Greater Latrobe. For more information visit leadershipgllv.org/sponsor or contact Tomack at 724-537-2671.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.