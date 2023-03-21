Derry Railroad Days parade

2022 Banana Split Princess Lilly Zemba of Derry takes a ride with Briana Tomack, president and CEO of the Greater-Latrobe Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce, during the Derry Railroad Days’ parade.

 FILE PHOTO

The Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce will host the annual Banana Split Princess Pageant, part of the Great American Banana Split Celebration, Saturday, May 20, at Robindale Auditorium in Latrobe.

The pageant is open to girls between the ages of 9-13 who live in Greater Latrobe, Derry Area, Ligonier Valley, Greensburg Salem and Hempfield Area school districts. Phases of the competition will include round robin interviews, 30-second introductions, formalwear and stage presence.

