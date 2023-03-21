The Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce will host the annual Banana Split Princess Pageant, part of the Great American Banana Split Celebration, Saturday, May 20, at Robindale Auditorium in Latrobe.
The pageant is open to girls between the ages of 9-13 who live in Greater Latrobe, Derry Area, Ligonier Valley, Greensburg Salem and Hempfield Area school districts. Phases of the competition will include round robin interviews, 30-second introductions, formalwear and stage presence.
“This pageant is all about helping young girls in our community to build and grow their confidence, and show support for one another,” said Jackie Churley, director of the Banana Split Princess Pageant. “This year, we expanded both the age range and eligible school districts, in an effort to increase the number of participants and ultimately spread these values of building friendships and encouraging community involvement throughout Westmoreland County.”
The princess reigns over the three-day Great American Banana Split Celebration held in late August in downtown Latrobe. She also accompanies staff at the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce to many events and activities throughout the year, offering her the opportunity to meet community leaders and speak to local audiences. The princess will receive a $500 scholarship at the successful completion of her reign.
Interested individuals must email, mail or drop off a completed application, a 100-word essay, and a 5x7 headshot to the GLLV Chamber by Monday, April 10. Pageant participants will be required to attend an informational meeting May 1 and three one-hour rehearsals May 1, May 8 and May 15. Applications are available from the school districts and online at bananasplitfest.com/princess-pageant.html.
“Our goal for this year’s pageant is to have 12 participants, but we can accommodate as many as 20,” Churley said. “If we get too many entrants, the applications and essays will be used to narrow down the field.”
Questions about the 2023 Banana Split Princess Pageant, applications and sponsorships can be directed to the GLLV Chamber via email to princess@bananasplitfest.com or by phone at 724-537-2671.
The 2023 pageant is sponsored in part by the GLLV Chamber, Robindale Energy, First Commonwealth Advisors — Jodee Harris, and Valley Dairy Restaurants.
