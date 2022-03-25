You will be ogre-the-moon when Greater Latrobe Junior High School students present their production of “Shrek The Musical Jr.” next month.
Performances are scheduled at 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, April 1-2, and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 3, in the Greater Latrobe Senior High School auditorium.
The family-friendly musical comedy follows the adventures of an ogre named Shrek who sets off on a quest to save a princess from a dragon. However, it turns out that in order to ultimately succeed, Shrek must battle an even bigger obstacle: learning how to believe in himself and open his heart to others.
Tickets cost $7 for adults and $5 for students and children. Greater Latrobe Junior High School said that those attending will be able to buy tickets at the door the day they come.
The Greater Latrobe Junior High School musical program is celebrating its 20th season.
