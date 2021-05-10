Greater Latrobe Junior High School students are releasing their musical “At the Bandstand” for streaming beginning May 21.
Streaming passes are $10 per pass and may be purchased May 10-20 at wildcatstore.glsd.us. Only one streaming pass is needed per household. The link will be emailed at 7 p.m. on May 21. Access to the link will be available until June 6, and the show may be viewed multiple times.
For more information, email kathryn.richards@glsd.us or nicole.wolfgang@glsd.us.
The story involves Rockin’ Robin, host of the hit TV show “At the Bandstand!” announcing an on-air dance-off to join the popular Bandstand Teens, with Cindy and her gaggle of girlfriends jumping at the chance.
But in order to succeed, Cindy will need to find a way to outshine the spoiled daughter of the show’s corporate sponsor.
Does this sound like any other musicals you know?
This upbeat musical is a blast, with familiar ‘50s songs, clever characters and hilarious punch lines to spare.
“At the Bandstand” was directed by Kate Richards and Nicole Wolfgang, and choreographed by Samantha Poklembo.
The cast includes: Rockin’ Robin — Izzy Keslar; Cindy Sullivan — Grace Jamieson; Barb — Sophia Bulava; Judy — Elise Wolfgang; Peggy — Madison Sloan; Laverne — Grace Navarre; Darlene Worthington — Avery Federico; Miss Maisie Skippypaws — Emma Balega; Johnny James — Ben Fearer; Wanda Jean Hannigan — Lucy Cramer; Mr. Worthington — Evan Frescura, and TV director/Bandstand Teen played by Layla Klosky
Featured Bandstand Teens: Betty Jo Riley — Alana Brown; Janice Hopkins — Karlee Clark; Evelyn Finklestein — Reyna Lecas; Patty Pakowski — Gia Angelicchio; Brock McGreggor — Parker Davis; Carl St. Clair — Ethan Hayes; Michael Miller — Noah Dixon, and Mark Miller (not twins) played by Jack Dixon.
Bandstand Teens include Madelyn Bellissimo, McKenna Brackney, Ava Christian, Bridgette Dean, Anaya Drown, Maddison Helman, Jozlyn Jellison, Kyle Kemerer, Natalie Pienaar, Olivia Rasefske, Elise Ruggery, Em Schatz and Hannah Zitterbart.
