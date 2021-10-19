Greater Latrobe Junior High School students enrolled in Chip Pletcher's manufacturing classes visited Arch Cutting Tools in Unity Township as part of National Manufacturing Day on Oct. 1. Arch Cutting Tools specializes in manufacturing carbide tooling for the medical, automotive, air and space industries.
During the guided tour, students were split up into smaller groups in order to view manufacturing process from raw material to shipment.
The tour started with an introduction from company president Jim Gray. Students then visited the stockroom area to learn about the material consignment process. Then, they visited the surface area and OD department. where they saw surface grinders, cut off saws and three-axis grinders that are used to prepare tools for finish-grinding.
They also heard from process engineer Ron Puzak about the process of programming operations to finish-grind tools and how to create complex 3-D prints for the operators. He also pointed out their automation capabilities that utilize robotic arms housed on several machines.
Students also learned about quality control and state of the art inspection equipment that is used to magnify tools 1,000 times that of the naked eye to measure the smallest features accurately. Lastly, students used the laser etching equipment with the help of operator Braden Christner to etch their name onto a pen that they were allowed to keep as a souvenir. Not only did students have a great time, they gained valuable insight into the world of manufacturing through this engaging, hands-on experience.
